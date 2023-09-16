PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Saddled with the near-impossible for a second consecutive game, Kyron Drones again acquitted himself well. And again, it wasn’t enough.

Welcome to Virginia Tech football, 2023.

The Hokies lost 35-16 at Rutgers on Saturday, with Drones accounting for 264 of their 319 yards in offense. But how is a quarterback, the backup no less, supposed to win under these circumstances?

Tech’s premier receivers, Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane, are shelved by injury. Their best and most experienced tight end, Nick Gallo, was lost for the year to preseason knee surgery.

Oh, and the Hokies’ offensive line, healthy or otherwise, is below average.

Suboptimal surroundings for your first college start.

Still, Drones rushed for 74 yards and passed for 190 and a touchdown. He also lost a fumble and threw an interception.

“I would say inconsistent,” Hokes coach Brent Pry said of Drones’ play. “I think there’s some really good things. He made it hard to defend him. He had some nice (throws) today. He did a really nice job running the ball. He did miss a few reads that I think left some plays on the field. His decision-making was pretty good. First college start, I think there will some things to build on.”

Drones had myriad Power Five offers out of high school in Houston, including Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Pitt. He signed with Baylor, and his mid-December pledge to Virginia Tech from the transfer portal sparked considerable hope among quarterback-starved Hokies faithful.

Hope that Drones would bring mobility and athleticism to the position. Hope that he could bring some semblance of reliability to a passing attack that last season produced all of nine touchdowns.

The only Power Five teams with fewer touchdown passes last year were Virginia and Iowa with seven apiece. But incumbent quarterback Grant Wells retained his job during preseason before sustaining a left ankle injury in last week’s home setback to Purdue.

With Wells hobbled late against the Boilermakers and the Hokies trailing 24-17, Pry turned to Drones. Tech was pinned at its own 9-yard-line. The clock read 2:30.

Drones had yet to take a snap in an afternoon contest turned prime time by an endless weather delay. Good luck and Godspeed.

“As a quarterback, when you sign up for this, you want to the game to fall in your hands,” Drones said Saturday. “It was a moment for me just to challenge myself and try to get the victory for the team.”

Drones completed a 26-yard pass to Dae’Quan Wright on that series and later ran for 13 yards. But the drive stalled, and Tech lost.

Drones had similar moments versus Rutgers (3-0).

He threw a 10-yard dart to Stephen Gosnell to convert a fourth-and-8, only to see the possession end with a missed John Love field goal from 36 yards. He found Da’Quan Felton for a 39-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Alas, for the Hokies (1-2), Drones’ throw of the day was in vain as Felton dropped a textbook deep ball.

Such mistakes will cripple most teams, especially when trying to overcome a 21-3 deficit. Drones contributed to that deficit when, on the game’s second snap, he fumbled an attempted handoff to Bhayshul Tuten.

Rutgers’ Wesley Bailey recovered at the 19, and on the next play Kyle Monangai scampered into the end zone.

“Trying to pull the ball,” Drones said of the fumble, “and it just got stuck. Something we got to learn from. Can’t let it happen again.”

But to be clear: Drones isn’t the reason the Hokies fell behind or lost. Indeed, his elusiveness was a welcome addition for a compromised offense.

“Give him all the praise,” defensive tackle Josh Fuga said. “He gave us a chance.”

“I feel like for my first start I played good,” Drones said. “We had some costly turnovers as an offense that hurt us in the long run. I feel like we were always moving the ball, but we were shooting ourselves in the foot. We can learn from that.”

Tech plays at Wells’ former school, Marshall, next Saturday, but Pry said it’s far from certain Wells will be available for the homecoming. If not, or even if he is and the coaches determine Drones is the best option, Drones is ready.

“I feel like I’ve gone a good job,” he said. “However the team sees it, that’s on them. I’ve just got to keep going and do whatever the team wants me to do to win.”