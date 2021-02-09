L.C. Bird, Midlothian reach region girls final

So here they are, in the midst of the most surreal winter of their lives, eager almost beyond words to play just one more basketball game and spend one more meaningful day together as a team.
The L.C. Bird Skyhawks earned that opportunity with their 50-30 victory over Meadowbrook in the semifinals of the Class A, Region B tournament Tuesday at Midlothian.
Likewise did Midlothian, which defeated Matoaca 56-50 in the nightcap.
Bird and Midlothian will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Matoaca for the title as well as the region’s lone spot in next week’s state playoff.
“It’s exciting,” Bird coach Chevette Waller said. “We’re rebuilding. We’ve had some ups and downs. We’ve stuck together. Fortunately, we’re starting to peak at the right time. The prize is tomorrow.”
Bird scored the game’s first 4 points, led 12-7 after a quarter, and used their triangle-and-two defense on high scoring Maya Ellis (averaging 34.9 points) and a disciplined offense against the Monarchs’ man-to-man to maintain an advantage throughout.
“They had a good game plan,” Meadowbrook coach Danny Connor said. “We hadn’t seen that [defense] before. We drew up some plans for how to break it. We just couldn’t execute it.”
Waller used a four-player rotation (Jazmeir Brown, Corrianna Archer, Alexis Miller, Kendal Trinidad) to shadow Ellis, defended the other four with a diamond set, and, as planned, disrupted the Monarchs’ rhythm.
“We wanted to keep fresh legs on her,” Waller said. “In the triangle, we had to get out and rotate and come up with all the rebounds.”
The Skyhawks led 23-14 at the break, outscored Meadowbrook 18-8 in the third quarter to take a 41-22 lead into the fourth, and used patience, good ball movement, and aggressive defense to make the outcome a fait accompli.
“We just wanted to take control of the basketball,” Waller said. “We just stuck to the game plan tonight and got the win.”
For Midlothian, Abbie Campbell scored 12 of her 26 points in a rollicking fourth quarter typified by intense defense and overall passionate play by both teams.
“We have a lot of people on the team that don’t want it to end,” said Campbell, a 5-6 senior guard. “Bringing the energy and not wanted to lose helped us tonight.“
After a slow start, Midlothian led 15-13 at the quarter, 32-24 at the half, and 36-29 after three quarters, then fended off a stalwart effort by the Warriors in the fourth.
When Kiana Brown drained a 3-pointer from the right wing at 1:10 to enable Matoaca to close to 49-46, Campbell answered with 4 for- from the line and a steal which resulted in another free throw to hold the Warriors at bay.
“This is huge for our seniors,” Midlothian coach Adam Layton said. “It was so important for them to play well. I’m thrilled with how they played and fought back.”
L.C. Bird 12 11 18 9 — 50
Meadowbrook 7 7 8 8 — 30
L.C. Bird (8-6) – Brown 8, Dale 8. Archer 2, Outten 13, Trinidad 0, Martin 1, Black 0, Elliott 10, Miller 6, Crutchfield 2. Totals: 17 4-10 50.
Meadowbrook (9-2) – Anglin 4, Faison 13, Walker 0, Price 9, Moore 0, Ellis 3, Johnson 1. Totals: 11 5-8 30.
3-point goals: LCB — Dale 2, Outten, Brown
Midlothian 15 17 4 20 — 56
Matoaca 13 11 5 21 — 50
Midlothian (9-5) – Campbell 26, Marmo 4, Knoll 4, Harrell 5, Fath 15, Mulligan 2. Totals: 20 10-12 56
Matoaca (12-1) – Pettaway 14, Williams 7, George 7, A. Booth 8, K. Brown 9, Robinson 2, F. Brown 3. Totals: 20 6-13 50
3-point goals: Mid — Campbell 3, Fath 3. Mat –K. Brown 2. Pettaway, F. Brown.