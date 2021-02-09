L.C. Bird, Midlothian reach region girls final

“We wanted to keep fresh legs on her,” Waller said. “In the triangle, we had to get out and rotate and come up with all the rebounds.”

The Skyhawks led 23-14 at the break, outscored Meadowbrook 18-8 in the third quarter to take a 41-22 lead into the fourth, and used patience, good ball movement, and aggressive defense to make the outcome a fait accompli.

“We just wanted to take control of the basketball,” Waller said. “We just stuck to the game plan tonight and got the win.”

For Midlothian, Abbie Campbell scored 12 of her 26 points in a rollicking fourth quarter typified by intense defense and overall passionate play by both teams.

“We have a lot of people on the team that don’t want it to end,” said Campbell, a 5-6 senior guard. “Bringing the energy and not wanted to lose helped us tonight.“

After a slow start, Midlothian led 15-13 at the quarter, 32-24 at the half, and 36-29 after three quarters, then fended off a stalwart effort by the Warriors in the fourth.

When Kiana Brown drained a 3-pointer from the right wing at 1:10 to enable Matoaca to close to 49-46, Campbell answered with 4 for- from the line and a steal which resulted in another free throw to hold the Warriors at bay.