Late goal by Tucson ends Kickers' season

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Richmond Kickers’ first playoff run since the 2016 season ended at FC Tucson (11-10-7) in the quarterfinals of the USL League One playoffs after Derri Corfe scored in the 87th minute for a 1-0 victory by the home team Saturday night.
It was the only shot on target for FC Tucson. It went into the far post.
The Kickers (11-10-7) had three additional minutes of stoppage time, but couldn’t tie the score.
They produced twice as many shots as Tucson and had five on target.
After a scoreless first half, Richmond pressed for the go-ahead goal.
Jonathan Bolanos ran through the middle of the FC Tucson defense after beating his defender but was brought down shortly after earning a free kick in a decent spot for Richmond.
Nil Vinyals sent a cross into the far end of the Tucson box to Nathan Aune, who squared it back across the face of the goal for Jalen Crisler, who tried side-footing the ball, but the Tucson defense and Wallis Lapsley were able to get pressure on the attempt.
In the 75th minute, Bolanos surged up the left wing, beating his defender. Cutting into the box, he made a low-driven shot into the near post, but Lapsley was able to collect it.