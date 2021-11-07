Late goal by Tucson ends Kickers' season

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Richmond Kickers’ first playoff run since the 2016 season ended at FC Tucson (11-10-7) in the quarterfinals of the USL League One playoffs after Derri Corfe scored in the 87th minute for a 1-0 victory by the home team Saturday night.

It was the only shot on target for FC Tucson. It went into the far post.

The Kickers (11-10-7) had three additional minutes of stoppage time, but couldn’t tie the score.

They produced twice as many shots as Tucson and had five on target.

After a scoreless first half, Richmond pressed for the go-ahead goal.

Jonathan Bolanos ran through the middle of the FC Tucson defense after beating his defender but was brought down shortly after earning a free kick in a decent spot for Richmond.

Nil Vinyals sent a cross into the far end of the Tucson box to Nathan Aune, who squared it back across the face of the goal for Jalen Crisler, who tried side-footing the ball, but the Tucson defense and Wallis Lapsley were able to get pressure on the attempt.