GREAT FALLS — Mark Lawrence Jr., a Virginia Tech standout and Mills Godwin graduate, defeated 17-year-old David Stanford of Vienna 3 and 2 in Saturday’s 36-hole final to win the 107th Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship at River Bend Club .
Lawrence wrapped up the victory just off the 16th green as he did at Creighton Farms in 2017 when he won his first VSGA Amateur title.
The victory left Lawrence (Independence GC) in some rare company in state golf history. He became the fourth player to win the VSGA Amateur and State Open in the same year, joining Richmond’s Vinny Giles, Tom McKnight and Steve Smith, with McKnight the last to accomplish the feat 35 years ago.
Central to Lawrence’s victory was his short game, which came into play on two key holes. Lawrence led 3 up after the morning 18 holes and pushed the lead to 4 up with a birdie on No. 1 to open the second 18.
But he found himself in trouble off the tee on No. 2. His drive landed in the water in a penalty area, costing him a stroke.
Stanford (Army Navy CC) was safely in the fairway and reached the green in regulation.
Lawrence’s third shot settled in the rough just behind the hole. After Stanford’s birdie attempt came up short, Lawrence’s chip trickled into the hole for par, halving the hole.
“I typically get talked about as a guy who hits it pretty far,” Lawrence said. “But I work on my short game more than I work on anything else, and actually, what I feel is the best part of my game is my chipping. I have a lot of confidence in my wedges around the green.”
Stanford won No. 7 with a birdie and No. 8 with a par to cut Lawrence’s lead in half, and the match status remained the same heading to the drivable par 4 at No. 12.
For the second time Saturday, Lawrence tried to drive the green and pushed the ball right into a greenside bunker. Stanford’s drive settled short of the green, leaving him a good chance to get up and down for birdie.
Instead, he left his pitch shot well short. He missed his birdie attempt and settled for a par.
“I just left it shorter than I wanted to, especially since he was in the bunker,” Stanford said.
Lawrence escaped the bunker and left himself 12 feet for birdie. He sank the putt, leaving him 3 up with six holes to play.
Stanford had a chance to creep closer on No. 14, but his par putt rolled around the edge of the cup and out. The players halved 15 with par, and Lawrence won when he and Stanford two-putted for par on 16.
A year after winning the VSGA Junior Stroke Play title, Stanford reached the final match of the Amateur in just his second year of playing in the event, and the first in which he qualified for match play. A rising senior at George Marshall High School, he has a year left before heading to Virginia Tech.
With his two victories this year, Lawrence has won seven VSGA events (two State Amateurs, a State Open, three Junior Match Plays and a Junior Stroke Play), moving him into a tie for 11th on the all-time list.
