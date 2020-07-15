Norfolk State football coach Latrell Scott is happy for the Richmond area community and thankful to one particular segment after the Hanover School Board voted Tuesday night to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
A Black man who attended both schools and stood out in football at each, Scott believes current Hanover County students deserve enormous credit for strongly supporting name changes and making their feelings known.
“These kids in this era, they’re better than we were,” Scott, who graduated from L-D in 1993, said Tuesday night after the school board vote. “We were told, ‘Be good. Don’t really stir the pot.’ These kids … They’re just better than we were, and I’m extremely proud of this generation for what they’re doing.
“This is a monumental deal.”
The board did not discuss any possible replacement names for the schools.
Scott, in his sixth year at NSU, moved from Richmond to Mechanicsville at 13. He is a former head coach at the University of Richmond (2010) and led Virginia State to a 19-3 record in 2013 and 2014. Scott also was an assistant at UR, James Madison, Virginia, Tennessee, VMI and Western Carolina. At 34, Scott was the youngest Division I head coach at the time of his hiring at Richmond.
He began his coaching career at Fork Union Military Academy, where Scott played a post-graduate year after leaving Lee-Davis. He went on to Hampton University, where he was a three-year starter at tight end. He graduated from HU in 1999.
“I’m a little bit sad that kids in my era didn’t fight it more than we did, and I’m glad that the kids of today, they fought it, and the names changed,” said Scott, 44. “Being a Black kid and having to play at Stonewall and Lee-Davis, we took pride in the teams we had and what we did, but it was a one-sided deal for us.”
There were a number of Black L-D graduates who over the years have publicly spoken in favor of the name changes, and they also were very instrumental in the gradual shifting of opinion, in Scott’s view.
“I’m extremely excited,” Scott said. “The thing I would like to say is that every coach I ever had in Hanover County was good to me. They were supportive of African-American players that played for them. They did everything that they could do to make sure that we were comfortable.”
Still, Scott recalled those times as unsettling for minorities who wore Stonewall Jackson Rebels and Lee-Davis Confederates uniforms in all sports. In the future, that will not be an issue, which delighted Scott.
“It’s a great night for me. That’s for sure,” said Scott. “I’m elated about this. And I guarantee you, all the people who went to (Hanover County schools), there are a lot more people excited about this than aren’t.”
