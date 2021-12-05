Liberty, Old Dominion given bowl assignments

Liberty University and Old Dominion University were given bowl assignments on Sunday, the Flames paired against Eastern Michigan in the Lending Tree Bowl on Dec. 18 and the Monarchs matched with Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20.

The Flames (7-5) became the third current team to earn a bowl bid in their first three FBS seasons. The others were Appalachian State (2015-present) and Marshall (1997-2002).

Liberty, an independent, and Eastern Michigan (7-5) of the Mid-American Conference will kick off at 5:45 p.m. in Mobile, Ala.

The Flames are led by quarterback Malik Williams, who has passed for 2,626 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan is led by quarterback Ben Bryant, who has passed for 2,921 yards and 14 TDs.

The teams last met on Oct. 14, 1989. Liberty won 25-24.

ODU (6-6), a Conference USA member, advanced to a bowl for the second time in program history by winning its last five games. It’s the Monarchs’ first postseason game since the 2016 Bahamas Bowl.