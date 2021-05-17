10 years later, photo taken at Flying Squirrels game enjoys another moment of internet fame

Tiffany Goodwin was briefly a national sensation 10 years ago, when Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer Mark Gormus took a photo of Goodwin catching a foul ball while simultaneously holding her 8-month-old son, Jerry.

The photo was seen across the country, and was featured on ESPN and other outlets.

Saturday marked the 10th anniversary of the photo, and the internet once again paid tribute to Goodwin, who may have made the most memorable catch in Flying Squirrels history.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who graduated from William & Mary, was one of many Twitter and Facebook users to repost the photo, which continues to resonate.

Over the weekend, the photo was liked more than 60,000 times on Twitter.

The Goodwins have moved on from Richmond - Tiffany's husband, Allen, is in the U.S. Air Force, and at the time they were in Richmond, it was their eighth home in 13 years.

But the photo continues to resonate. Shortly after it was taken, Times-Dispatch sports columnist Paul Woody caught up with the baseball-loving family.