15 groups submit interest in developing Richmond's new 'Diamond District'

Developers have big plans for The Diamond and surrounding area, and 15 groups submitted their interest to the City of Richmond before Tuesday's deadline.

The 15 submitted a "Request for Interest," with information about their teams and a vision of what they plan to bring to the site.

An evaluation panel will now convene to narrow down the list, and select a smaller group that will be asked to submit a detailed proposal in April or May.

The winning proposal from that group will go in front of City Council for approval.

The site is 67.57 acres that the city and VCU aim to turn into a "mixed-use, mixed-income entertainment destination."

Each team is allowed to include multiple firms. There were more than 100 groups that attended a preliminary meeting in January.

The list of 15 includes both in-state and out-of-state groups, as well as some that appear to have been formed specifically for the project, like the Diamond District Gateway Partners, RVA Diamond Partners and the Diamond Legacy Partnership.

The complete list of respondents, as provided by the city:

4Most Sport Group

Acquest Realty Advisors, Inc.

Diamond District Gateway Partners

Diamond Legacy Partnership

Edgemoor-Gotham Ballpark Partners

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners

MAG Partners

Metropolitan Virginia VIII, LLC

Richmond Community Development Partners

Rising Tide RVA, LLC

RVA Diamond Partners

Turnbridge Equities

Urban Atlantic

Vision300 Partners, LLC

Weller Development Company and LMXD