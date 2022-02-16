15 groups submit interest in developing Richmond's new 'Diamond District'

Developers have big plans for The Diamond and surrounding area, and 15 groups submitted their interest to the City of Richmond before Tuesday's deadline.
The 15 submitted a "Request for Interest," with information about their teams and a vision of what they plan to bring to the site.
An evaluation panel will now convene to narrow down the list, and select a smaller group that will be asked to submit a detailed proposal in April or May.
The winning proposal from that group will go in front of City Council for approval.
The site is 67.57 acres that the city and VCU aim to turn into a "mixed-use, mixed-income entertainment destination."
Each team is allowed to include multiple firms. There were more than 100 groups that attended a preliminary meeting in January.
The list of 15 includes both in-state and out-of-state groups, as well as some that appear to have been formed specifically for the project, like the Diamond District Gateway Partners, RVA Diamond Partners and the Diamond Legacy Partnership.
The complete list of respondents, as provided by the city:
4Most Sport Group
Acquest Realty Advisors, Inc.
Diamond District Gateway Partners
Diamond Legacy Partnership
Edgemoor-Gotham Ballpark Partners
Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners
MAG Partners
Metropolitan Virginia VIII, LLC
Richmond Community Development Partners
Rising Tide RVA, LLC
RVA Diamond Partners
Turnbridge Equities
Urban Atlantic
Vision300 Partners, LLC
Weller Development Company and LMXD
