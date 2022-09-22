5 greens at Country Club of Virginia's James River Course vandalized, not expected to affect Dominion Energy Charity Classic

At 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, 15 minutes into the start of his workday at the Country Club of Virginia, Christian Sain received a peculiar phone call from one of his assistants.

The call urged Sain, the director of golf and grounds maintenance, to come to the 10th green at the club’s James River Course. Someone, Sain’s assistant said, had poured gas there.

“And I’m thinking, ‘Well, that’s just odd,’” Sain said Thursday. “So I went up there and I’m like, ‘Oh my, this is not good.’”

From there, CCV staff scattered and began inspecting the rest of the course’s greens. It was at that point that they realized they had a serious problem on their hands.

The 10th green turned out to be one of five that was vandalized, at some point either Tuesday night or early Wednesday, Sain said. A petroleum-based product — gas, oil or paint thinner — was poured onto the surfaces there, browning the grass in spots and necessitating the repair of the affected areas.

It was a heartbreaking situation to discover, Sain said. And it’s a headache just less than a month from the start of one of the highlights of CCV’s annual calendar: hosting the PGA Tour Champions’ Dominion Energy Charity Classic from Oct. 20-23.

“The putting green is not easily fixed, and it’s going to take some time to get it back into top condition and effort,” Sain said. “So it’s just disappointment, it’s frustration and, sure, it makes you a little mad, too.”

Though the mending of the damaged greens will be time-consuming, Sain expects the course to be ready by the start of the DECC.

But the indignation felt in the aftermath of the vandalism is perhaps amplified by the fact that the James River Course, Sain said, was probably in the best condition it had ever been in for this time of year since he started working at CCV 17 years ago.

“A lot of that has to do with the weather,” he said. “But it’s also a lot of hard work by a lot of hard-working people.”

The greens on holes Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 were affected. Sain said it appeared as if whoever did the damage walked while pouring the petroleum product onto the green at each hole. Then it looked as if they did a big loop on each green before walking off.

A police report was submitted, and Henrico County police stopped by Wednesday morning to investigate. Police, who suspect the vandalism occurred between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, collected drone footage of the damage. Henrico Fire also took plugs of the ground to determine exactly what substance was poured.

Late Wednesday morning, CCV staff began repair work.

The petroleum product affects the growing point of the grass, effectively killing it. So CCV will have to remove the damaged portions, using hole cutters of varying sizes and “strip sodders” that can slice into and excavate soil inches at a time.

CCV, like most courses, has an on-site nursery in case of issues, and club staff will take turf — 777 creeping bentgrass — from there and transplant it to the greens that were vandalized.

It will be a lot of labor, Sain said, and hard to estimate the total cost of the damage. CCV hopes to finish repairs by the middle of next week.

“We’re hoping, within a three-week period, that most of the little seams along the edges where the sod was put back will have disappeared and it will not be noticeable any longer,” Sain said.

The course will remain open for members throughout the repair and rejuvenation process. While staff members work on each green, CCV is setting up temporary greens for the affected holes, placing the cups and flagsticks in the fairways.

The pros will take to the course in late October for the DECC. This year is the seventh edition of the tournament, and it will be the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events as players vie for the Schwab Cup title. The purse is $2.2 million.

Among the headliners in the 72-player field will be Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke, Ernie Els and Jim Furyk.

Steve Schoenfeld, the executive director of the DECC, stopped by CCV to look at the damage on Wednesday afternoon.

“Having now worked with Christian Sain and the entire country club staff, and the maintenance team, for the past six years, they’re outstanding,” Schoenfeld said Thursday. “So we don’t have a major concern with our event still a month away.”

The DECC has, on three occasions, received the Players Award as the top event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, as voted on by the players.

CCV now has work to do to ensure the James River Course is back to its usual high standards. It’s a tedious challenge, but Sain and Schoenfeld feel good about where the course should be in a month’s time.

“We’re really trying to get things repaired as quickly as possible,” Sain said. “So, first of all, we can get it back in the best shape it can be for our members. But then, secondly, to hopefully get it knitted in before the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as well.”