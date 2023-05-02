Bob Baffert wanted to see, and touch, greatness. An accomplished quarter-horse trainer, he was transitioning to thoroughbreds, and to educate himself, he traveled to Kentucky in the late 1980s to see the Triple Crown champion legions believe is unrivaled.

He wasn’t disappointed. Secretariat was stunning, even at his advanced age.

“I’ll never forget his neck and shoulders, his deep heart girth,” Baffert said. “It was the biggest shouldered heart girth I’d ever seen in a horse. ... I think he was just one of those freaks of nature we see come along. Just a rare athlete.”

Rare, indeed.

Fifty years ago this spring, Secretariat won the 1973 Triple Crown with a five-week tour de force not witnessed before or since, dominance of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes that awed and enchanted not only seasoned horsemen, but also folks who didn’t know a furlong from a filly.

He was racing's first Triple Crown champion since Citation in 1948.

This improbable journey, from The Meadow foaling shed in Caroline County, just north of Richmond, to international acclaim, included a fateful coin flip, record syndication and the founder of a riding club frequented by future first lady Jacqueline Bouvier.

Moreover, Secretariat’s fame endures in the form of books, birthday parties, monuments — the most recent could well find a permanent home in Ashland — and a 2010 Disney movie starring Diane Lane, John Malkovich and Scott Glenn.

“At some of the birthday celebrations at The Meadow, you would have people come from all over the United States, and they would start weeping when they saw (his first) saddle,” Maryland-based trainer Rob Bailes said. “People of all ages just felt a connection. It’s something, really something.”

That saddle is a Bailes family heirloom — for good reason. The late Meredith “Mert” Bailes, Rob’s father, was the first person to ride Secretariat, when he was a yearling at The Meadow.

Baffert, the trainer of Triple Crown champions American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018), understands the sentimental attachment.

“Whenever I have a good 2-year-old, I never say, ‘Will this be the next Justify?’” Baffert said. “I want a Secretariat. Before I leave this beautiful Earth, I’d like to (train) a Secretariat.”

IN THE BEGINNING

Christopher Chenery grew up poor in Ashland, and the family home still stands on the corner of Duncan and — wait for it — Racecourse. Food was occasionally scarce, and as a child he helped out by exercising horses at the nearby farm of Bernard Doswell.

His affinity for thoroughbreds lasted. His poverty did not.

Chenery attended Randolph-Macon, blocks from his home, and transferred to Washington & Lee, where in 1908 he earned an engineering degree. He then landed in New York and commenced a career in high finance.

In a book on Secretariat’s Virginia origins, “Secretariat’s Meadow,” Kate Tweedy wrote that Chenery, her maternal grandfather, “spent his life pursuing two great passions. The first was making money and providing financial security for himself and his loved ones. The second was horses.”

The latter pastime led Chenery to start a riding club in suburban New York City that counted John Kennedy’s future wife as a client. Most providential, it led Chenery to bring The Meadow back under family ownership.

That ownership had ebbed and flowed for two-plus centuries, and while recovering from a heart attack in 1936, Chenery went all-in converting the property to a top-flight breeding operation. The business was up and running by 1939, and in 1950 Meadow Stable produced Horse of the Year and Preakness champion Hill Prince.

So prominent was Chenery that he partnered with the established Phipps family, owner of 1957 Preakness winner and renowned sire Bold Ruler. Each year, two of Chenery’s mares were bred to Kentucky-based Bold Ruler, and a coin flip determined which family received the first pick of foals.

When her father became cognitively impaired in 1968, Penny Chenery Tweedy took over management of The Meadow from Colorado, where she lived with her husband and children. Miscast as a housewife, this former Smith College equestrian captain was an experienced rider and novice breeder.

But Penny Tweedy proved a shrewd businesswoman.

"Mom should have been a CEO from the beginning," Kate said over coffee at an Ashland café.

Penny's most auspicious decision was among her first.

She insisted that the coin-toss loser for the 1968 breeding with Bold Ruler automatically have first choice the next cycle. But of the two Chenery mares sent to him in 1969, only Somethingroyal became pregnant, meaning the loser of the flip automatically received that offspring.

Who tossed the coin? Who called it? Heads or tails?

The details of that summer day at Saratoga have been lost to history.

But Penny lost, settling for the second choice from 1968, a soon-forgotten colt that Meadow Stable named Rising River. In return, she gained the product of the 1969 mating of Bold Ruler and Somethingroyal.

Born March 30, 1970, at The Meadow, he was Secretariat, named by Chenery’s trusted assistant, Elizabeth Ham, a former staffer at the League of Nations Secretariat.

Distinguished by his size, three white feet and deep red coloring, “Big Red” quickly impressed everyone at The Meadow, including Mert Bailes and his father, Bob, who managed the stable’s training track.

“Beautiful Colt,” Bob Bailes wrote of Secretariat in his logbook Aug. 28, 1971. His granddaughter Renee Bailes-Webb, then a teenager, treasures that logbook and all of her family’s Meadow memorabilia.

“Growing up there at The Meadow was such an unbelievable experience,” she said from her Ashland home. “I guess you don’t realize it when you’re (young) but later in life you realize how special it was.

“Dad said (Secretariat) was just unbelievably smart, that he very quickly caught on to any training they were doing with him. The one thing I regret more than anything is not having my dad on video or recorded in some way, shape or form talking about his experience breaking Secretariat.”

But Mert Bailes’ words live on in William Nack’s authoritative biography, "Secretariat."

“He was beautiful to train," Bailes told Nack. "No problem. A perfect gentleman. We thought the world of him, you know, because of his breeding. I (have) been wrong on a lot of them, but I really felt he was special when we had him. ... We live right off Route 95, between Washington and Richmond, and I felt we could have galloped him right down the road. Nothing bothered him.”

But would his training translate to the racetrack? Unlike previous Bold Ruler progeny, would he win at classic distances?

Far from the pastoral Meadow, Secretariat wasted little time answering — emphatically.

The Times-Dispatch is publishing six stories to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s 1973 Triple Crown. Timed to coincide with each of the Crown races, they will appear in three sets of two.

​1. Exploring Big Red’s Virginia roots.

2. Jockeys Ron Turcotte and Laffit Pincay Jr., relive the Kentucky Derby. (online Wednesday)

3. Secretariat’s stirring prelude.

4. Turcotte’s bold Preakness move.

5. Secretariat’s enduring legacy and The Meadow today.

6. The pinnacle at the Belmont.

Close With his sights set for victory in the June 9 Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown, Secretariat works out with an exercise rider in the shed row at Belmont Park, New York, May 23, 1973. The horse loosened up indoors to avoid rainy weather. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte leave other racers in the dust at the 1973 Belmont Stakes. FILE -- Jockey Ron Turcotte poses aboard Secretariat in the winners circle at Churchill Downs after winning the Kentucky Derby in 1973. (AP Photo/HO) "The track is very much of a man's world," says Penny Chenery, at her Laurel Hollow, New York, May 23, 1973. But Ms. Chenery, owner of Secretariat, adds: "I feel very comfortable there." She stresses however: "I don't want to be one of the boys, I want to be treated like a lady." The trophy is Secretariat's 1972 Horse of the Year award. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) Jockey Ron Turcotte pilots Secretariat (leading, #4) over the finish line at Aqueduct in New York, March 17, 1973 to win the $27,750 Bay Shore stakes in his debut as a three-year-old. The 1972 Horse of the Year, got under the wire 4½ lengths ahead of Champagne Charlie, with Michael Venezia up, second from left, with a time of 1:23 1/5. Venezia's mount was two and a half lengths ahead of Impecunious, right, ridden by James Moseley. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) Race horses Secretariat and Riva Ridge in their barn at Belmont racetrack, New York, Sept. 17, 1973, after a workout. Guard, maintained on a 24-hour basis to protect the fabulous pair, is seen in foreground feeding Secretariat. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff) Groom Clay Arnold stands with the 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat, May 7, 1975 after giving him hiss daily bath. Old super horse has sired 27 foals since retiring to Claiborne farm in eastern Kentucky and his first offspring will be ready for the track in 1977. (AP Photo) Secretariat, who won the Triple Crown of racing in 1973, relaxes at the Claiborne Farm near Paris, Kentucky, May 2, 1974 with his groom, Edward Fields. Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness in 1973. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty) FILE - This June 9, 1973, file photo shows Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, reacting after her horse won the Belmont Stakes, and the Triple Crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Chenery, who bred and raced 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as well as realizing her disabled father’s dream to win the Kentucky Derby in 1972 with Riva Ridge. FILE - In this April 29, 2010, file photo, Secretariat owner Penny Chenery appears at a news conference about the movie based on the story of the legendary horse, in Louisville, Ky. Chenery, who bred and raced 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as well as realizing her disabled father’s dream to win the Kentucky Derby in 1972 with Riva Ridge, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at her Boulder, Colo. home following complications from a stroke. FILE- This June 9, 1973, file photo, shows Penny Chenery, right, as she receives the August Belmont Memorial Cup from New York Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller in the Belmont Park Winner's Circle, after her horse, Secretariat, won the Belmont Stakes by an astounding 31 lengths. Watching are jockey Ron Turcotte, second from left and Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton. Two of Secretariat's great granddaughters, Twinkie and Clever (right) walk in a pen in front of Secretariat's yearling stall where the 1973 triple crown winner stayed in his time at Meadow Farm, now home to the State Fair of Virginia in Doswell on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. Groundshaker, a great-great granddaughter of Secretariat, at Meadow Event Park in Doswell VA Wed. March 23, 2016. Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, 1973. Secretariat won the race by 31 lengths and captured the Triple Crown. (AP Photo) Owner Penny Chenery shown with Secretariat in a family photo. Nabil Elhilali from Malage, Spain, stopped by to see a Secretariat display at Main Street Station, which features the second largest horseshoe in the world along with other items from Meadow Farm, the land now occupied by Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. Kate Tweedy, daughter of Penny Chenery who operated The Meadow horse farm in Caroline County when Secretariat was born. Curry Roberts, president of State Fair of Va. stands outside the stables that once housed the great Secretariat. In this publicity image released by Disney, from second left, Diane Lane, Nelsan Ellis, Otto Thorwarth, and John Malkovich are shown in a scene from, "Secretariat." (AP Photo/Disney, John Bramley) FILE - In this May 9, 1973 file photo, Secretariat, Ron Turcotte up, wins the 98th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Secretariat's owner has asked the Maryland Racing Commission to conduct a hearing about changing the time of the horse's winning run in the 1973 Preakness Stakes. Penny Chenery, along with Maryland Jockey Club president Tom Chuckas, say advances in modern video technology will prove Secretariat ran the 1 3/16 mile race in 1 minute, 53 and 2/5 seconds. That would have been a record at the time and would match the standing record for the Preakness. Penny Chenery, L, signed autographs for admirers during the 40th Anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown win in 1973. The event was held at Meadow Farm. Ann Carter of Sandston shakes hands with racing hall of fame jockey Ron Turcotte during Secretariat celebrations at Meadow Farm. Richmond Police Department's Mounted Division officers Amanda Bass, L, and Dawn Lehmann escorted the Percheron team driven by Goochland's Dr. Tom Newton and pulling a carriage bringing Penny Chenery and her daughter Kate Chenery Tweedy to celebrations for Secretariat's 40th anniversary of Triple Crown victories in 1973. FILE -- Jockey Ron Turcotte poses aboard Secretariat in the winners circle at Churchill Downs after winning the Kentucky Derby in 1973. (AP Photo/HO) Secretariat, the record-breaking winner of the Kentucky Derby is greeted in his stall at Pimlico Race Course by Mrs. John Tweedy, manager of Meadow Stables which controls the big chestnut. Looking on is George Davis, the exercise boy for Secretariat. May 16, 1973. Secretariat shown winning the final leg of racing's 1973 Triple Crown at Belmont Park in New York. Meadow Farm, where Secretariat was born, photographed Tuesday, June 2, 1998. Horses on Meadow Farm, where Secretariat was born, photographed Tuesday, June 2, 1998. Ross Sternheimer, owner of Meadow Farm, stands at the door to Secretariat's stall. Photo taken Tuesday, June 2, 1998. Triple Crown winner Secretariat gallops during a workout with exercise jockey George Davis in saddle at Arlington Park race track in Arlington Heights, Ill., Friday morning, June 29, 1973. (AP Photo) Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat to win the Belmont Stakes and capture the Triple Crown in this June 9, 1973 photo. Secretariat set a world record for a one and a half mile course in 2:24, and a record for largest margin of victory in the Belmont, 31 lengths.(AP Photo) Jockey Ron Turcotte, aboard Secretariat, turns for a look at the field many lengths behind in this June 9, 1973 photo as they make the final turn on his way to winning the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown. FILE - In this June 9, 2012 file photo, retired jockey Ron Turcotte, left, who rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973, poses for photos with Kenny Foudy, 5, next to a statue of the race horse prior to the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Secretariat, the 1972 Horse of the Year, cools off in New York on March 17, 1973, after winning the seven furlong Bay Shore Stakes at Aqueduct by four and a half lengths in his debut as a 3-year-old. “He’s just like he was, good,” said jockey Ron Turcotte (checked shirt) after Secretariat’s explosive stretch run that took him to victory over Champagne Charlie. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) PHOTOS: Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown PHOTOS: Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown With his sights set for victory in the June 9 Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown, Secretariat works out with an exercise rider in the shed row at Belmont Park, New York, May 23, 1973. 