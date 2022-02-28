804 Ballers: Long journey to DI finally pays off for Highland Springs standout Nathaniel Pollard

The wait to play Division I basketball was long for Nathaniel Pollard. Now a starter at Maryland Eastern Shore, Pollard didn’t always seem to be destined to play on the highest level. As a forward at Highland Springs, the 2018 graduate put up big performances night after night, dominating offensively in the paint and on the glass – including a triple double his senior year. The only issue was his height. At 6-foot-5-inches, Pollard was well below the typical height of a post player.

“I absolutely loved Pollard’s game, and every time I watched him he seemed to be the best player on the court. But, he didn’t check the boxes in what translates to the next level,” said Jack Herron, an analyst for Prep Hoops Virginia and co-founder of the Commonwealth Basketball Group. “He was a hard-working, throwback style low post big that was short for his position and only an average athlete. But, he simply got the job done day in and day out.”

Pollard spent two years at Eastern Arizona Junior College, where he continued to put up the same sort of effort Herron described. As a sophomore, Pollard averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds, while also adding 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game to his stat line. While the numbers were staggering, Division I coaches were still weary of a small post player. However, when recruiting Pollard from Eastern Arizona and previously at Highland Springs, Maryland Eastern Shore head coach Jason Crafton saw physicality that allowed his future pupil to play much larger.

“I think he’s got a strong base. When you’re recruiting undersized guys you want to look at if they have the ability to play bigger than they are and do they have a strong base to do it,” Crafton said. “That allows him to move around the basket and get seals … the size didn’t matter to me because we put a higher priority on his toughness and athleticism.”

Getting to UMES was merely half the battle for Pollard. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The MEAC shut down the 2020-2021 season before it even began. Relegated to workouts, Pollard was once again forced to wait his turn. To make matters worse, he ended up catching COVID multiple times, forcing a personal shutdown as well. Each time he had to quarantine, he fell further behind keeping himself in shape.

This season, Pollard finally got his chance, beginning the year as a member of the starting lineup. Offensively, things started a bit bumpy, but he continued to prove himself as a capable rebounder by averaging 6.1 boards over the first month of the season. Offensively, things looked to be coming around in early December, when he shot 71.4 percent over a three-game span. However, another bout with COVID during a three-game stretch of canceled games once again forced him to play catch up.

“Early in the season, when we first started, rhythm was just off for me,” Pollard said. “Rotation wise, there’s a big difference between JUCO and Division I basketball. It just took a couple of games.”

Whatever rhythm might have been lost has certainly been found as Pollard and the Hawks prepare for next week’s conference tournament in Norfolk. Pollard’s rebounding has remained steady, as he finished the regular season averaging 6.7 rebounds per game.

Since January 31 he has recorded three 10-rebound games against conference opponents. Additionally, he leads the Hawks with 19 blocks. However, the biggest strides have come on the offensive end. Scoring wise, Pollard finished the regular season averaging 9 points per game, but had five of his eight double-digit scoring performances over the season’s last eight games. According to Crafton Pollard’s biggest stride offensively has actually come in his ability to create for teammates. Thanks to a change in philosophy, Pollard has found the ball in his hands on the perimeter more often, creating space for his teammates to move inside. Twenty-one of his 33 assists (63.6%) have come over the final eight games.

As the regular season ends and postseason begins, Pollard can look back at the journey from being lightly recruited in high school to Division I starter and feel good. He’s a firm believer in things happening for a reason.

“The process and the wait was definitely worth it,” he said. “It allowed me to get myself to a different place mentally and physically.”

Hot Shots

Daryl Anderson set a career high with 5 blocks in Norfolk State’s win against South Carolina State. Known more for his 3-point shooting, the junior entered the game with 6 career blocks.

With his 28-point, 18-rebound, 5-block performance against N.C. State, Armando Bacot became the first North Carolina player to achieve at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks in the same game.

Joe Bamisile scored a career-high 29 points in George Washington’s loss to Richmond. His 11 made field goals tied a season high. The sophomore is averaging 22 points per game over his last four contests.

Jennifer Coleman’s 8-rebound performance at Colgate came with a bigger statistic. She broke Navy’s single-season rebounding record. Coleman has 289 rebounds with at least two more games to play. The previous record was 286, set by Angela Smith.

Nathaniel Pollard matched a career high 19 points in Maryland Eastern Shore’s win over North Carolina Central. He previously scored 19 against Clarks Summit and Howard.

Grace Townsend set career highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Richmond’s win over Fordham.

Jada Walker grabbed a career-high 9 rebounds in Kentucky’s win over Auburn. The freshman had 7 rebounds in her previous three games combined.

Men’s scoring leaders (through Feb. 27)

1) Armando Bacot, 16.3; 2) Gibson Jimerson, 15.9; 3) Joe Bamisile, 15.6; 4) Cameron Henry, 14.5; 5) De’Monte Buckingham, 12.1; 6) Jaden House, 11.8; 7) Rasir Bolton, 10.8; 8) Henry Coleman, 10.4; 9) Jeremy Sheppard, 10.1; 10) Charles Falden, 9.7

Men’s rebounding leaders

1) Armando Bacot, 12.5; t2) Malik Jefferson, 6.7; t2) Nathaniel Pollard, 6.7; 4) De’Monte Buckingham, 6.3; 5) Henry Coleman, 6.1; 6) Cameron Henry, 5.6; 7) Joe Bamisile, 5.1; 8) Tyrese Jenkins, 4.8; 9) Efton Reid 4.5; 10) Robbie Beran 4.4

Men’s assist leaders

1) Aaron Duhart, 3.4; 2) Jeremy Sheppard 3.1; 3) Cameron Henry, 2.8; t4) Rasir Bolton, 2.6; t4) Deandre Thomas, 2.6; 6) Elvin Edmonds, 2.3; 7) Mario Haskett, 1.7; 8) Tyrese Jenkins, 1.6; 9) Armando Bacot, 1.5; t10) Jaden House, 1.4; t10) Nathaniel Pollard, 1.4

Women’s scoring leaders

1) Jennifer Coleman, 22; 2) Taya Robinson, 15.6; 3) Taya Bolden, 12.7; 4) Jada Walker, 10.4; 5) Grace Townsend, 10.2; 6) Aryna Taylor, 9.6; 7) Aja Boyd, 9.3; 8) Jada Boyd, 6.8; 9) Paris McBride, 6; 10) CeCe Crudup, 5.3

Women’s rebounding leaders

1) Jennifer Coleman, 10.7; 2) Taya Bolden 10.2; 3) Aja Boyd, 6.7; 4) Taya Robinson, 5.1; 5) Grace Townsend, 5; 6) Jada Boyd, 4.6; 7) Paris McBride, 3.3; 8) Imani Edmonds, 3.2; t9) CeCe Crudup, 2.9; t9) Anna Wilson, 2.9

Women’s assist leaders

1) Grace Townsend, 5.2; 2) Jennifer Coleman, 4.7; 3) Anna Wilson, 2.6; 4) Paris McBride, 2.4; 5) Taya Robinson, 2.3; 6) Jada Walker, 2; 7) Taya Bolden, 1.7; 8) CeCe Crudup, 1.5; 9) Aryna Taylor, 1.1; 10) Imani Edmonds, 0.9

Men’s statistics

Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Monday - 12 minutes, 5 points in loss to Morgan State; Saturday - 19 minutes, 7 points, 5 blocks, 2 rebounds in win over South Carolina State

Marchelus Avery (Life Christian Academy), New Mexico State: Monday - 3 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Seattle; Saturday - DNP in loss to Chicago State

Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Monday - 38 minutes, 12 points, 15 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Louisville; Saturday - 36 minutes, 28 points, 18 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over N.C. State

Joe Bamisile (Monacan), George Washington: Tuesday - 39 minutes, 29 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Richmond; Sunday - 31 minutes, 18 points, 4 rebounds in loss to George Mason

Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Wednesday - 25 minutes, 6 points, 1 block, 1 rebound in loss to Gardner-Webb; Saturday - 43 minutes, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block in win over Presbyterian

Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Tuesday - 26 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds in win over Nebraska; Friday - 24 minutes, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Penn State

Rasir Bolton (Massanutten Military Academy), Gonzaga: Thursday - 33 minutes, 9 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over San Francisco; Saturday - 38 minutes, 16 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Saint Mary's

De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), UNC Greensboro: Wednesday - 33 minutes, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Western Carolina; Sunday - 29 minutes, 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to East Tennessee State

Marvin Cannon (Steward), UNC Charlotte: Thursday - 14 minutes, 5 points, 1 block, 1 rebound in win over Florida International' Saturday - 26 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals in loss to Florida Atlantic

Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal), Texas A&M: Tuesday - 30 minutes, 15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Georgia; Saturday - 33 minutes, 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over Ole Miss

Aaron Duhart (Trinity Episcopal), Army: Wednesday - 27 minutes, 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Bucknell; Saturday - 29 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds in win over Holy Cross

Elvin Edmonds (Hopewell), Bucknell: Wednesday - 29 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Army; Saturday - 27 minutes, 13 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Boston U

Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), JMU: Wednesday - 21 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Towson; Saturday - 31 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Towson

Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Monday - 1 minute in loss to Morgan State; Saturday - 3 minutes, 1 block in win over South Carolina State

Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 28 minutes, 10 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds in win over Campbell; Saturday - 36 minutes, 13 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to High Point

Cameron Henry (L.C. Bird), Indiana State: Monday - 28 minutes, 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Drake; Wednesday - 38 minutes, 23 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to Northern Iowa; Saturday - 16 minutes, 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Illinois State

Jaden House (Henrico), High Point: Wednesday - 29 minutes, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal in win over North Carolina A&T; Saturday - 23 minutes, 3 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds in win over Hampton

Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 7 minutes, 2 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Sacred Heart; Saturday - DNP in win over Central Connecticut State

Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Monday - 26 minutes, 8 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Morgan State; Saturday - 29 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over South Carolina State

Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Tuesday - 34 minutes, 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Saint Joseph's; Friday - 37 minutes, 8 points, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Richmond

Darrick Jones (Millwood), Towson: Wednesday - 1 minute in win over James Madison; Saturday - 4 minutes in win over James Madison

Greg Jones (John Marshall), UMass: Wednesday - 13 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Dayton; Saturday - 19 minutes, 9 points, 7 rebounds in loss to VCU

Caleb Kenney (Douglas Freeman), Holy Cross: Monday - 25 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Lafayette; Wednesday - 20 minutes, 8 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds in loss to Colgate; Saturday - 19 minutes, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Army

Mac Macdonald (Collegiate), Navy: Wednesday - 5 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Loyola; Saturday - DNP in loss to Colgate

Malachi Poindexter (Louisa), Virginia: Wednesday - 1 minute in loss to Duke; Saturday - 4 minutes, 2 points in loss to Florida State

Nathaniel Pollard (Highland Springs), Maryland Eastern Shore: Monday - 31 minutes, 19 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over North Carolina Central; Saturday - 21 minutes, 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block in win over Coppin State

Efton Reid (Steward), LSU: Wednesday - 25 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Kentucky; Saturday - 19 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound in win over Missouri

Chris Shelton (Louisa), Youngstown State: Thursday - 4 minutes, 1 assist in loss to Wright State; Saturday - 1 minute in loss to Northern Kentucky

Jeremy Sheppard (John Marshall), Rhode Island: Tuesday - 24 minutes, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to St. Bonaventure; Saturday - 32 minutes, 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over Duquesne

Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday - 13 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds in win over George Washington; Friday - 14 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Saint Louis

Ben Stanley (Millwood), Xavier: Wednesday - 2 minutes in loss to Providence; Saturday - 10 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Seton Hall

Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 27 minutes, 11 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Sacred Heart; Saturday - 24 minutes, 3 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Central Connecticut State

Austin Washburn (Powhatan), William & Mary: Thursday - 3 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Northeastern; Saturday - DNP in loss to Hofstra

Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall), Louisville: Monday - 1 minute in loss to North Carolina; Saturday - 9 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Wake Forest

Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Hampton: Wednesday - 10 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Campbell; Saturday - 5 minutes in loss to High Point

Women’s Stats

Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Wednesday - 15 minutes, 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Winthrop; Saturday - 42 minutes, 20 points, 12 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over High Point

Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), Richmond: Wednesday - 5 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Fordham; Saturday - 15 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over VCU

Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Monday - 19 minutes, 4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in loss to Wofford; Saturday - 15 minutes, 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Western Carolina

Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Sunday - 15 minutes, 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over Virginia Tech

Dejah Carter (Cosby), UNC Wilmington: Wednesday - 10 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Elon; Sunday - 20 minutes, 9 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds in loss to College of Charleston

Alyssa Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Radford: Tuesday - DNP in loss to Hampton; Thursday - 3 minutes, 3 points, 1 block in loss to Hampton; Saturday - DNP in loss to Presbyterian

Jennifer Coleman (Highland Springs), Navy: Wednesday - 38 minutes, 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists in loss to Loyola; Saturday - 28 minutes, 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals in win over Colgate

Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Wednesday - DNP in loss to Hofstra; Sunday - 2 minutes, 2 rebounds in win over UNC Wilmington

CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Monday - 7 minutes in loss to Wofford; Saturday - 23 minutes, 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Western Carolina

Nicole Davis (Monacan), Bucknell: Wednesday - 4 minutes in win over Army; Saturday - 1 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Boston U

Jordan Hodges (Monacan), Liberty: Thursday - DNP in loss to Florida Gulf Coast; Saturday - 2 minutes in win over Kennesaw State

Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Tuesday - 7 minutes, 2 points, 1 block in loss to Hampton; Thursday - 1 minute in loss to Hampton; Saturday - 5 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Presbyterian

Paris McBride (Highland Springs), North Carolina Central: Monday - 20 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Maryland Eastern Shore; Saturday - 26 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in loss to Howard

Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday - 38 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to UMass; Saturday - 37 minutes, 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals in loss to Richmond

Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday - 32 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds in win over Sacred Heart; Saturday - 14 minutes, 9 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Central Connecticut State

Grace Townsend (James River), Richmond: Wednesday - 35 minutes, 25 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Fordham; Saturday - 30 minutes, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists in win over VCU

Jada Walker (Henrico), Kentucky: Thursday - 32 minutes, 9 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Missouri; Sunday - 31 minutes, 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over Auburn