'A life-changing day': Richmond's Keira D'Amato proves she can hang with the world's best in marathon

EUGENE, Ore. - The first world track championships to take place in the United States was also the first for Midlothian's Keira D'Amato.

It was worth the wait for both.

Team USA placed its three women's marathon runners in the top 10 for the first time in the event's history, and D'Amato finished eighth with a time of 2:23.34.

She was enveloped in a hug by American runners Sara Hall (fifth) and Emma Bates (seventh) at the finish line.

“I was so proud of us; being the caboose of Team USA in eighth is incredible,” D’Amato said after the finish. “While I don’t feel like I necessarily pulled my weight, eighth place is still freaking awesome. And to have them waiting for me there says so much about the camaraderie in Team USA. It was a great hug.”

D'Amato's performance was all the more impressive considering she had just two weeks to prepare - she was only chosen after runner Molly Seidel had to drop out due to an injury.

“With two weeks training I just got eighth,” D’Amato said, “So with a proper build up to a marathon I think I can run with anyone in the world. That’s what I want to prove.”

Two weeks was just long enough to assemble an impressive supporting cast. Her two children, as well as husband Tony D'Amato, were waiting at the finish line.

For the D’Amato’s, Keira’s chance to race on Team USA was a point of family pride. Tony served in the Air Force and was deployed to Afghanistan.

He brought some of his fellow servicemen along on Monday morning.

“I am holding back tears right now” Tony D’Amato said. ”Me and my two guys right here are all former servicemen, having served in Afghanistan, and to see Keira represent that country that some of our best friends died serving, there’s no better feeling.

“Keira races all over the world. But to come here stateside, and to have our kids here to see the outcome of mom hard work she puts in every day – I think it’s a life-changing day for all of us.”

In the end, Hall, age 39, was the top performer for Team USA, coming in fifth with a time of 2:22.29 in a late charge, overhauling Angela Tanui of Kenya in the last few miles of the three-lap course straddling Eugene and Springfield, Oregon. Nonetheless, the two other Americans were not far behind, with Bates, age 30, finishing seventh and D’Amato close behind.

At the front of the race, Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase took the gold medal with a time of 2:18.11, while Kenya’s Judith Jeptum Korir and Israel’s Lonah Salpeter rounded out the podium in 2:18.20 and 2:20.18, respectively.

It was a cool summer morning when the pack of 41 runners strode away from the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium at 6:15 a.m. local time. On the front of the line was D’Amato in a distinctive white singlet, blue shorts, and knee-high compression socks.

Within the first five minutes of the race, the field had split to bits. With the sun just rising over the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, the front group was soon reduced to D’Amato and a much smaller collection of the world’s best.

For D’Amato, going out fast was the only way she wanted to go.

“I really wanted to go out and medal,” she said. “With this opportunity it’s all about putting yourself in the race and seeing what happens. Today I really did that. I felt like in top form I can run with the world.”

But the Kenyan and Ethiopian teams cranked up the pace at the midway point of the first lap.

“When I saw some five [minute miles], I had to sort of say to myself, ‘well, I know I am not there yet,'" she said. "So I knew I needed to back off and catch up with another group. However, with more time and more specific training I can be there.

“I have been on a 10k training plan, so honestly that start didn’t feel too fast. I just knew I did not have that ability to grind that you need in the marathon. I am glad I was smart enough to hold back and try to latch on with another pack.”

By the 12-kilometer mark, D’Amato was absorbed by the already dwindling chase group, led by Bates and Hall, running almost in tandem for the entire first lap of the race. With that reshuffling of the groups, the dynamics for the rest of the race took shape.

Towards the end of the first lap the chase group, led by the three American women, were beginning to reel in the leaders on the spacious Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Alongside the runners, a parade of cyclists filled the second lane, serenading the home team in white and blue. In that pack of group were a group of people cheering extra hard. Resplendent in custom ‘Team D’Amato’ shirts, Tony D’Amato and a large group of family and friends were spread throughout the street of Eugene, putting in work of their own to support their runner.

“We spent lots of pre-race reconnaissance, doing miles on the bike to figure out where we can all be,” Tony D’Amato explained. “We tried to execute a full buzz-saw-motion and line the course to make sure there is lots of team D’Amato, cheering on Keira and letting her roll. You know, shavings make a pile and seconds matter, so we did our best to help her do her best.”

While the cameras focused on the dueling leaders, out on the course the three Americans began to separate. Heading into the last lap, the trio, who had been tightly packed for much of the race, split under the pressure of Hall. For a couple of miles, D’Amato trailed by a few seconds, while Bates rounded out the top 10. By the middle of the last lap, Hall had stretched her gap to the two other Americans. By Kilometer 38, Bates had passed D’Amato, giving the US positions sixth, seventh, and eighth.

The only change to the final standings came when Hall finally passed Tanui to the cheers of the thousands of American fans running, riding, and cheering from behind the barriers on each side of the road. Soon after Hall arrived, it was Bates' turn to feel the roar of the last two hundred meters, finishing with a personal best of 2:23.18. Sixteen seconds later, D’Amato came across the line in 2:23.34 to see her two teammates waiting – American flags stretched overhead – to celebrate a fantastic team performance at the first marathon world championship on American soil.

While top ten at a world championship was a massive result for D’Amato, as she lingered longer than any runner in the mixed zone, what became clear was this was not where the hard work would end for her rise in global marathon running.