'A very harsh lesson': Kickers fall in USL semis despite man advantage

Standing on the playing surface of City Stadium for the final time this season, Richmond Kickers head coach Darren Sawatzky can’t help but think things could – or should – have ended differently. After ending the regular season atop the USL League One standings and hosting its first playoff game since 2014, Richmond dropped its semifinal matchup to Chattanooga on Saturday night, 1-0, after a late goal by Red Wolves’ forward Rafael Mentzingen.

“Frustrating. Totally frustrating. But soccer can be cruel,” Sawatzky said.

Playing with a man advantage in the second half and consistently pressing high up the field, the Kickers seemed destined to break a 0-0 tie and advance to the USL League One final. However, it was ultimately the visitors who would convert the opportunity. Mentzingen made a hard dribble just across the right corner of the 18-yard box, worked to his left and fired a slinger passed the outstretched arms of Kickers keeper Akira Fitzgerald into the left side of the net in the 86th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 semifinal victory.

“Nobody likes the feeling we have right now. We created chances that we could have won the game,” Sawatzky said. “We just weren’t lethal in the final third.”

A foul-laden first half left both teams with multiple yellow cards and few real chances at the goal. Chattanooga’s David Texeira was shown a red card for a hard challenge in the 39th minute, giving Richmond a man advantage heading into the second half. With the advantage, Richmond was able to successfully press forward and send multiple crosses into the Chattanooga box but couldn’t find a clear opportunity on goal. The Red Wolves ultimately found success on a counterattack in which Mentzingen found himself with a one-on-one opportunity with a defender.

“The only thing we talked about was don’t let [Mentzingen] inside, don’t let him inside,” Sawatzky said. “He got a little bit inside on (Fitch) Simon. He was outside the 18. Simon positioned him pretty well but our recovery was slow.”

Kickers’ keeper Akira Fitzgerald potentially had his vision blocked when the ball left Mentzingen’s foot due to the way the attacker was able to move the defender.

“When [Mentzingen] hit it, I don’t think Akira was set and it was a heck of a shot,” Sawatzky said.

After 90 minutes of action, five minutes of stoppage time was added, and nearly nine minutes played. In that time, Richmond brought Fitzgerald into the field to send balls into the Chattanooga box for his teammates. Ethan Bryant had a chance from close range, but Red Wolves keeper Carlos Avilez was able to turn the shot away to help seal the victory. The missed opportunity to tie was one of the few real chances Richmond had on the evening.