Aaron McGarity's baseball journey took a slight detour mid-pandemic; he worked at a golf course while waiting to get back to action

At the moment, subject to change, he’s been assigned to the new Hudson Valley Renegades of the new High-A East League, with 12 teams in seven states from New York to Georgia.

Beck, who was his Tuckahoe Little League coach, thinks McGarity should be in Triple-A this year, Double-A at least. “He’s that good,” Beck said. “I think the Yankees know that, too.”

Born in Allentown, Pa., coming to the Short Pump area in 1999 when his father changed jobs, McGarity first showed everyone how really good he could be in 2015 when he was dazzling as a reliever in the Cape Cod League, arguably the best of the summer competition. In 11 games (13 innings), he struck out 19, walked none, allowing three earned runs, with a 1.38 ERA. His WHIP was a glossy 0.615.

The Yankees were so impressed they told McGarity they planned to take him in the fourth or fifth round of the next draft. How much did he think he was worth? Offered a signing bonus of $400,000, McGarity held out for $600,000.

“I thought I deserved more,” he said. “I was coming off a good year in Cape Cod, which is the best league for showcasing your talent. I played with three or four guys … who got bonuses of $1.2 million, $800,000, $600,000 … and I played just as well … I was equivalent to them.”