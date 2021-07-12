After 2016 triumph, Henrico’s Townley Haas returns to Olympics with unfinished business

Like Haas’ Olympic peers, it’s been an extended process to get here, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Games back a year.

When the pandemic hit last spring, with no more pool access available at his typical training spot at his alma mater Texas, Haas took several days off. NOVA, his club back in Richmond, offered to let him swim there, so he drove from Texas to Virginia and spent about six weeks home.

Then his coaches at Texas secured pool time at a club outside of Austin, so Haas drove back to continue training there.

At the end of the year, Haas began his second season in an emerging pro circuit called the International Swimming League — the league put together a bubble in Budapest, Hungary, for five weeks of competition from mid-October to late November. Haas helped his team, the Cali Condors, win the league title.

It was a fun experience, Haas said. And Wyatt Collins — an assistant swimming coach at Texas who worked with Haas when he was in school and who has continued to coach him — felt that type of environment was beneficial for Haas’ continued progression.