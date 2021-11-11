After a 'virtual' year, the Richmond Marathon returns to its usual course this Saturday morning

This year, there will be an expected 14,500 runners in the marathon, down from 19,000 in 2019. The decline in attendance is to be expected as other marathons around the country, including the Boston and Chicago marathons, had fewer runners than in previous years - Lugbill said Richmond's decline in participation is less than other events.

Though the marathon is back in its usual setting, there are still a few things that will look different than in previous years. There won’t be prize money for the top finishers, and the annual race expo will be held outdoors at the Richmond Raceway.

“I think the No. 1 thing is people know more about how to stay safe being outdoors,” Lugbill said. “People know more about how COVID-19 spreads, and so being outdoors is a huge factor in reducing spread.”

The race also raised the minimum age of volunteers to for this year’s event to 12, because that is the youngest age that can be fully vaccinated at the moment. All volunteers handing out water along the race course will be wearing masks as well in an effort to avoid transmission of the virus.

They will also space out the finisher’s corral at the end of the race, still handing out blankets and medals, just not in a confined space as usual.