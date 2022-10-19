After vandalism, course at Country Club of Virginia in ample condition ahead of Dominion Energy Charity Classic

When PGA rules officials arrived at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course on Tuesday to conduct a walkthrough, they were surprised with what they found — pleasantly, undoubtedly.

That’s because, just about a month ago, a handful of holes on the course’s back nine were vandalized — doused by a petroleum product of some sort overnight, by still unknown assailants. That effectively killed the grass in the spots where the product was poured, leaving behind trails of browned blades.

A tedious repair process unfolded in the aftermath, to replace the dead grass with new tuffs of turf. And the results, 28 days later, are perhaps as good as could be asked with pros in town to play the course in the PGA Tour Champions’ Dominion Energy Charity Classic this weekend.

“They were expecting a lot worse,” Christian Sain, CCV’s director of golf and grounds maintenance, said Wednesday of the PGA officials’ assessment. “They were very complimentary of the staff and the effort that was made to put it back.”

The greens on five holes were affected last month — Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15. And they’re, Sain estimated, 95% back to where they were before they were damaged.

It’s an ample setting for the DECC, which is the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events. Especially considering where the course was. Wednesday marked four weeks to the day since the greens were tarnished.

“I did see the holes on the back nine. They’ve done an amazing job,” said Steven Alker, who enters the DECC first in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoff standings. "You really can’t tell. … It’s covered up pretty good. They’re going to be fine. No problem.”

The exact events behind the damage, and who may have done it, are still unknown. Sain said it is still an active investigation with Henrico County police.

It was suspected, though, that the damage occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 5 a.m. on Sept. 21. There was no surveillance footage of the greens, Sain said. Trail cameras have since been installed.

It is believed the substance poured was perhaps gas, oil or paint thinner.

“It’s just a shame that kind of thing happens,” said Bernhard Langer, who won the DECC last year and in 2017. “Just to ruin somebody’s property and cost a lot of money and work and labor and love to repair it, it’s a shame it happens.”

Repairs began promptly, at about midday on Sept 21, and work continued through the following Monday afternoon. Staff members cut out the damaged portions and transplanted fresh turf, 777 creeping bentgrass, from CCV’s onsite nursery and into the affected spots.

The recovery growth was hurt by the cloudy and cool days that came with the remnants of Hurricane Ian in late September and into early October. Since, though, the grass has grown in effectively.

“That following week, and then last week, it really made a difference,” Sain said.

Now the transplanted turf is fading in with the grass around it.

There’s still more work left to do, Sain said. But that can wait until after the DECC.

“It’s just so many plugs and strips, and you’re trying to piece all of it together like a puzzle,” Sain said. “And no matter how hard you work at it, it’s really hard to get it exactly level every time. So there’s … maybe some areas that just need a little leveling over time.”

The PGA officials expressed Tuesday that the areas that were damaged are a non-issue.

Sixty-eight of the best players in PGA Tour Champions, a circuit for competitors age 50 and older, will vie Friday through Sunday in the DECC for a spot in the second playoff event, in Boca Raton, Fla., in two weeks. Only the top 54 will advance.

The DECC, now in its seventh year, has developed a sound reputation with tour players over the years, thrice voted the top event on the whole circuit.

And Sain is proud to be able to provide a quality experience once again.

“It’s amazing a lot of times when you see a crisis happen how everybody comes together and works hard and takes a lot of pride,” Sain said. “And that was probably the most rewarding experience out of this, was to see how the staff stepped up and really made sure and took care and got things right.”