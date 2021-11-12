Andrew Wenk helped Afghan refugees fly to the U.S.; now he'll run the half marathon this weekend

“I took it and used it as a stress relief,” Wenk said. “[It’s] also a good way to exercise and kind of reconnect with nature and try to reset yourself while being physically active.”

Wenk is a regular in the half marathon, but the circumstances this year are different, coming on the heels of his trip to Afghanistan.

Not only was the opportunity to provide care to the refugees something that called to him, but it was also a way to give back to those that assisted the U.S. military.

“Let’s try to help them because they helped our military personnel with either intel or helping them out doing their job when they were in Afghanistan,” Wenk said.

On the flights to Qatar, where they were going to pick up the refugees, Wenk and the rest of the flight crew tried to rest as much as possible. The return trip was set to be 16 hours of work on board a United commercial airliner.

He was one of three medical personnel on the flight, joined by a doctor and a United paramedic. They also had an interpreter on the plane to help relay information from the refugees to those taking care of them.