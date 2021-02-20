As Richmonders return to sporting events this spring, what will the new normal look like?

Schmitt said RMC Events, in a typical year, has staff at about 11,000 events. The Mechanicsville-based company staffs events around the state. Its work fell 78% last year. RMC Events has more than 2,000 staff members, who last year dealt with a struggle for hours, or absence of hours.

Schmitt supports a percentage plan and also supports giving the entertainment industry a long-term runway that lays out industry benchmarks the state would like to see for openings. But also a system that allows the state to pull back if pandemic issues arise.

"When the health metrics are bad, we shouldn't be talking about putting 10,000 people in an arena,” Schmitt said. “But we need to plan for when health metrics are better. And that's the conversation that needs to happen now. By Sept. 1, where can we be? By July 1 where can we be? And let people make business decisions based on that."

Typically, the Flying Squirrels begin in early April. The first pitch in 2021 is scheduled to come on May 4, because of a staggered approach to spring training. Players from Double-A and below reportedly will start spring training after MLB and Triple-A players break camp, for COVID reasons.