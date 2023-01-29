As Taylor Heinicke returns to Richmond, remembering the time he 'only' threw for 360 yards

In September 2012, Taylor Heinicke set a new Division I record by throwing for 730 passing yards in an Old Dominion victory.

A week later, anticipation was high as he headed to Richmond for his next game. The Spiders' defense proved slightly stouter, though Heinicke and the Monarchs still won. After, Heinicke did what few quarterbacks have ever had to do: he defended throwing for only 360 yards.

"I'm not expected to throw for 730 yards every game," he said. "I think 360 is a good day."

When Heinicke returns to Richmond this weekend, he will do so as a friend, not a foe. He will host the second RVA Sports Awards at the Altria Theater. Tickets are available through Wednesday for $50 at RVASportsAwards.com; the show is on Saturday.

Heinicke does not hold the collegiate passing-game record anymore (Patrick Mahomes threw for 734 yards a few years later), but he still has fond memories of that season and the hype surrounding the fledgling ODU program.

"When you have a game like we had against New Hampshire, it's hard to match that," he said last week. "So every game from there on out, it's like, if you're not throwing for 400-plus yards and beating people by 20-30 points, what's going on?"

The Monarchs did not blow out opponents every week, but they dominated during what many consider to be the golden era of CAA football in Virginia.

Old Dominion, Richmond, William & Mary and James Madison all fielded powerhouse teams, and every week brought a new showdown in the commonwealth.

"It was a lot of fun, because I felt like every game was a rivalry game," he said.

"We were trying to kind of defend our state title, you could say. We never lost to JMU and never lost to William & Mary. Never lost to Richmond (while Heinicke was playing). So, you know, I felt like we were kind of the kings of Virginia and the FCS."

Looking back, he said he enjoyed those games more than his senior season, when ODU made the move up to the FBS level of competition.

"We were trying to find out who our rival was. Like, who's a team that we've got to beat every year, and we just couldn't find it," Heinicke said. "You know, I kind of look back at my college career and the FCS was a lot more fun."

JMU has since helped the Monarchs out by joining them at the higher level — the two resumed their rivalry in 2022.

Heinicke will trade in his cleats for loafers on Saturday night as he hosts the sports awards, which also will be broadcast live on CBS 6.

He is expecting a fun evening as he reflects on his career and celebrates the area's best sports performances — awards will be given out to top teams, athletes, fans and moments from the past year.

He will also reflect on his own career, one filled with twists and turns.

Heinicke rose to national prominence when he went from out-of-work on his sister's couch to nearly defeating Tom Brady in a playoff game in 2020.

His contract with the Commanders just ended, but he said he would like to return, and he will wait to see what his future holds.

The game against Brady was not the first time the two quarterbacks intersected. Heinicke was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad early in his career, and decided it was important to get off on the right foot with the legend.

"We had to be at the facility at 7:30, and I was like, I'm gonna be the first one in the building," he said. "So I woke up at 5:30, walked over to the stadium, walked in the front door at 5:45.

"I walk into the quarterback room, and Brady's already in there with his feet up, his coffee, watching film.

"It was actually really funny, because he turned around and looked at me, like, he had no idea who I was. He didn't know they had just signed a practice squad quarterback. And he's like, 'Who are you?'"

Heinicke said it all turned out well, though.

"He said, 'Take a seat and watch film with me,'" Heinicke remembered. "So I got to watch film with Brady for about 20-30 minutes, my first day there, which was super cool. But you know, I'm trying to impress people, and he's already there.

"With all the success he's already had through the years, it just speaks to why he's so great."

