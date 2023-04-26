Three Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters were honored Wednesday with a first-place award in the Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest for sports journalism.

The award was given to David Teel, Mike Barber and Eric Kolenich for their coverage of last year's shooting at UVa that killed three football players.

A panel of six judges, representing sports editors from across the country, voted The Times-Dispatch's coverage to be the top "event coverage" of the year among mid-sized papers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was second, the Kansas City Star third.

“This is quite the honor for our talented reporters and The Times-Dispatch," said Chris Coates, executive editor of The Times-Dispatch. "The work by Eric, David and Mike about the tragedy in Charlottesville was powerful and comprehensive. We’re proud that their journalism is being recognized at the national level."

Teel, a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, wrote about the importance of community and fellowship in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Barber, who lives in Charlottesville, reflected on the parallels between November's events and a similar tragedy he covered at Virginia Tech earlier in his career.

Kolenich provided readers with up-to-the-minute news and information from the scene throughout the day.

