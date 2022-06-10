At RWGA City Am tournament, Rohrbaugh claims third title amid a joyous week of golf at all levels

A small caravan of golf carts made the trek around Salisbury Country Club on Friday morning, the drivers holding their breath, then reacting with each crucial putt and chip.

The reason was the 94th Richmond Women's Golf Association City Amateur tournament, where a full week of golf came to a dramatic conclusion with a sudden death tiebreaker to decide the championship.

Kristine Rohrbaugh ultimately claimed the victory, defending her title from 2021 by edging out Liza Lewis.

All competitors, though, walked away satisfied after an event that brings the city's different clubs together for a week of fellowship and golf.

"It's such a great family and supportive community here in Richmond, and growing up my parents both played as well, so I've known a lot of these ladies my whole life," Rohrbaugh said. "To see them all out here, cheering everyone on, just means a lot to me."

Rohrbaugh's mom Rica competed as well, and they ended Wednesday with separate sudden-death matches - Kristine had one of the tournament's best shots that day, an eagle that kept her in the running for the title.

Both Lewis and Rohrbaugh's caddies were former RWGA winners who they defeated earlier in the tournament, adding to the familial feel.

"The friendships that I made here are just amazing, and I wouldn't trade them for anything," Lewis said.

One enthusiastic fan showing her support Friday was Sharon Talarico of Willow Oaks, who also participated in the tournament.

Talarico described the event as "camaraderie among champions," as former friends gathered to admire each stroke of the match.

The tournament had a large age range, with players in their 20s to their 80s. Talarico explained that with age brings wisdom, experience and composure in golf, while youth allows for more strength in hitting the ball.

Rohrbaugh, 32, balanced both in her victory.

Up until the 15th hole Lewis, age 26, was leading, but with Rohrbaugh's deliberate and steady short game she overcame the three-hole deficit.

"I think I also proved to myself even when I don't have my best ball-striking days, I can still get it around and rely on the short game," Rohrbaugh said.

"I think I was putting well, and knew if I got it on the green, anywhere, I would be able to putt for par."

On the 19th and final hole, Rohrbaugh's composure, endurance and steadiness paid off, earning her a third RWGA championship - in addition to last year, she won in 2008 at the age of 18. She chalked up her championship experience as a major factor in her success.

"I know I've gone to 18 multiple times in the past; I rely on that experience and just know I am going to keep fighting and can pull through and get it done no matter how many holes it takes," Rohrbaugh said.

Lewis showed her strength over the first nine holes, but during the back nine Rohrbaugh chipped away at Lewis's lead, stroke by stroke.

"It started off really well," Lewis said. "As the round went on I kind of just got caught in my own thoughts and made some poor shots and those led to mistakes that helped Kristine come back."

The herd of golf carts and spectators grew as the final round went on. By the last hole there were about 50, many of whom were former champions. With soft claps and murmurs of encouragement, they cheered on the competitors in one of the city's enduring sporting traditions.