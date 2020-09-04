Attachment Rate set to become first Virginia-bred horse in the Kentucky Derby in eight years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

C. Oliver “Ollie” Iselin lll and his wife, Mary, were longtime breeders of Thoroughbred horses at their Wolver Hill Farm in Middleburg.

Five months after one of their horses was born in 2017, Mr. Iselin died. He was 90.

Mrs. Iselin, known to family and friends as “Swannie,” was 86 when she died in March of 2019.

That horse that was born shortly before Mr. Iselin’s death? Attachment Rate, which on Saturday is set to become the first Virginia-bred horse in eight years to run in the Kentucky Derby. The last was Bodemeister, which finished second in 2012.

Mrs. Iselin died a few months before Attachment Rate’s first race (under other owners) in June of 2019. So neither of the Iselins got to see the horse run on the way to the pinnacle of horseracing.

For a breeder, said Virginia Thoroughbred Association executive director Debbie Easter, having a horse in the Derby “would be like having your kid run in the Olympics.”

“Arguably the Kentucky Derby is the one race in the world that everybody knows about and everybody wants to win,” Easter said. “It’s quite an accomplishment, out of the [20,000-plus] Thoroughbreds that are born every year, to have one of the … horses that line up in that field.”