Beautiful, emotional and surreal: Keira D'Amato soaks in record-setting marathon performance

Team D’Amato was on the sidelines in Houston rooting for her and on the race course guiding her toward her goal. But ultimately, it was her own guts and diligence - built from years and years of training and dream chasing - that pushed her through the final miles on Sunday.

“What makes her special as a runner is that ability to just go out there and get the job done,” said Silas Frantz, a former star runner at Douglas Freeman who served as one of her two pacers in Houston. “She struggled at the race [Sunday], for sure. There were a lot of times where we were looking back and like, ‘Man, is she going to make it?’

“But she rolled the last bit and made it happen. That’s always her thing.”

Said D’Amato, welling up with emotion: “I threw caution to the wind at that point and tried to get my body across that line as quickly as possible.

“And when I saw that finish line coming close, that’s when it started to hit me, that this might happen for me. … I’m just so thankful everything fell into place.”

It’s difficult to know what comes next for a runner who has accomplished what nobody in her position has ever done before, at an age few thought something like this could be done.