Beautiful, emotional and surreal: Keira D'Amato soaks in record-setting marathon performance

Keira D'Amato woke up on Monday morning still grappling with the reality of what she accomplished the day prior.
Fortunately, the after effects from a 26.2-mile siege into running history were a reminder that what she did was very real.
“I roll over to get my phone, just to check and get some sort of proof, and my entire body is just like, aching. And I went, ‘Oh, that was real,’” D’Amato said in a phone interview Monday.
“And I picked up my phone to just double-check and just make sure this wasn’t some best dream ever.”
D’Amato, a 37-year-old Nike runner, Realtor and mother based in Midlothian, finished Sunday’s Houston Marathon in 2:19.12, not only comfortably winning the race but also setting the American marathon record for a woman - a mark that had stood since 2006.
“It’s wild, and it’s confusing because in order for me, mentally, to wrap my head around achieving something of that magnitude, I had to minimize it in my head, to make it achievable and take off the pressure,” she said.
And to accomplish it … it’s confusing. And it’s beautiful, and it’s emotional … and it’s surreal.”
2021 was a “roller coaster” year for D’Amato, not quite the gradual rise to Sunday’s historic race. She was fast enough to make it into the U.S. qualifiers for the 10,000 meters and marathon for the delayed Tokyo Olympics, but a hamstring injury prevented her from racing for a spot on the U.S. team.
It was a frustrating blow for D’Amato, whose past injuries prompted a lengthy eight-year hiatus from competitive running after considerable success at Oakton High and American University.
But she got herself back on track with a fourth-place showing at the Chicago Marathon (2:28.22) in October and a half marathon victory at the USATF nationals championships in December.
She was once again hitting her stride, and she decided to take that momentum into the new year to try to take down her previous marathon best of 2:22. About three weeks ago, D’Amato had a workout she called the best of her life, bringing the record that has eluded many talented women before her into focus.
“So it’s been about three weeks that I had the confidence that I could do it, but I guess the goal has kind of been a long time coming,” she said.
D’Amato is never slow to credit the people around her - “It’s taken a village for me to get here.” That village, “Team D’Amato,” includes her family - her husband, Anthony, and her two kids, Tommy and Quin - the Richmond running community and her coaches and workout partners.
All have played critical roles in D’Amato’s life and running career; they’re her motivational forces, her support systems and her confidence boosters.
Team D’Amato was on the sidelines in Houston rooting for her and on the race course guiding her toward her goal. But ultimately, it was her own guts and diligence - built from years and years of training and dream chasing - that pushed her through the final miles on Sunday.
“What makes her special as a runner is that ability to just go out there and get the job done,” said Silas Frantz, a former star runner at Douglas Freeman who served as one of her two pacers in Houston. “She struggled at the race [Sunday], for sure. There were a lot of times where we were looking back and like, ‘Man, is she going to make it?’
“But she rolled the last bit and made it happen. That’s always her thing.”
Said D’Amato, welling up with emotion: “I threw caution to the wind at that point and tried to get my body across that line as quickly as possible.
“And when I saw that finish line coming close, that’s when it started to hit me, that this might happen for me. … I’m just so thankful everything fell into place.”
It’s difficult to know what comes next for a runner who has accomplished what nobody in her position has ever done before, at an age few thought something like this could be done.
But she has goals left in mind - notably, being able to finally represent the United States internationally at the world championships or Olympics.