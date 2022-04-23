Beginner's luck: First-timers win the Monument Avenue 10k

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k returned to its regular format for the first time since 2019, highlighted by prime running weather and first-time winners.

Beginner’s luck was in the air as the men and women’s winners were first-time Monument Avenue 10k participants. George Washington University student Peri Pavicic finished in 35:13 in her second-ever 10k.

“This is my first ever road race,” Pavicic said. “It was awesome and I definitely want to come back.”

Former Syracuse men’s cross country runner and current graduate assistant Brody Smith marked his first visit to Richmond with a win, finishing in 30:00 and outpacing runner-up Peter Borger by 21 seconds. He becomes the second Syracuse graduate to win the race after Philo Germano won in 2019.

“I went out hard in the first mile and got myself a pretty decent gap,” Smith said. “That gap just kinda maintained the whole way.”

The Collegiate Running Association runs its national championship 10k road race as part of the Monument event and awards NCAA-sanctioned cash prizes to the top 10 male and female finishers who currently are enrolled in at least one college class.

Smith said the fans that lined Monument Avenue gave him extra motivation as well as the $1,000 winner's cash prize, which he plans to use to continue competing in races across the country.

“The fans were fantastic,” Smith said. “I was engaging with them and they were keeping me up. I do well with that kind of energy.”

Smith entered the final blocks of the race with enough of a gap to comfortably run to the sides of the course and high-five fans before crossing the finish line.

“I don’t think this will be my last time doing Ukrop’s,” Smith said. “This was a lot of fun, the crowd was incredible and I really enjoyed it.”

Richmond-area university runners were well represented on the men’s and women’s side. Of the 10 collegiate men’s winners, six were from the University of Richmond and one was from VCU. On the women’s side, five of the top 10 finishers attend the University of Richmond.

The runner-up on the men’s side, Borger is a standout cross country runner at the University of Richmond. This was his second 10k in as many days after finishing fifth in the 10,000 meter event of the Virginia Invitational hosted by UVA.

It was the senior’s first attempt at the Monument Avenue 10k. Borger said he was motivated to finish with a good time after a subpar performance in Charlottesville.

“I probably would have been a little more fresh if I didn’t run yesterday,” Borger said. “I’m happy with the performance given how I was feeling going into the race.”

The women’s side runner-up, 31-year-old Laura Hanson, finished in 35:17. The winner of the 2018 and 2019 races, Bethany Sachtleben, finished in 36:23 and was the runner-up for the CRA National Championship.

Despite the win, Pavicic said she had wished she started the race less aggressively. That aggressive style helped her out to a 6-second advantage at the 5k mark that she maintained through to the finish line.

“This was my first time ever doing this, so I really didn’t know what to expect,” Pavicic said. “I think I would go out less aggressive next time.”

The fans that lined the course gave the over 18,000 runners the boost they needed to complete the race, according to Pavicic.