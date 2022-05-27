Belle Isle debuts newest canned cocktail in collaboration with the Flying Squirrels

Starting this weekend, fans at the Richmond Flying Squirrels games will have a new alcoholic beverage option.

Belle Isle Moonshine its debuting its newest product, Cherry Lime Drive, at The Diamond. It will also be available for purchase at retail outlets.

At the stadium, a 12-ounce can of the new beverage will sell for $6.50.

"There are other options offered here, which are all really great, but none of them are local," said Brandon Day, Belle Isle's director of marketing. "So this was a really special opportunity for us."

The pairing of the two Richmond organizations was a natural one. Belle Isle co-founder Vincent Riggi played baseball at the University of Richmond, and the Squirrels are always looking to solidify their ties to the community.

The drink itself contains Belle Isle moonshine, cherries and limeade.

"The inspiration is like a Sonic cherry limeade," Day said. "Not making it as dense and sugary, but kind of having all those bold flavors.

"It's real cherry, our house limeade, and 7% ABV."

A four-pack will cost $9.99 at Belle Isle's retail shop.

As for the baseball team, they'll be recognizing Memorial Day weekend with games Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The Squirrels are offering two free tickets to all veterans, active-duty military, Guard and Reserve members with identification. Tickets can be claimed at the box office at The Diamond.

“As we enter Memorial Day weekend, we want to take a moment to reflect and remember those who have given their lives in service to our country,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell said in a press release. “We also want to celebrate our veterans and active duty military at The Diamond as a small ‘thank you’ for all they do and have done.”

Entering Friday's game, the Squirrels sat in third place in the Eastern League's Southwest Division with a 23-19 record.