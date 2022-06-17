Bevy of upsets set stage for City Am's final day

Six upsets in the morning 16 matches of the Richmond Golf Association City Amateur brought the championship flight field down to 16 players who advanced to afternoon 18-hole matches. The largest upset of the morning came as 25th-seeded Chad Jones (Lakeside Park Club) defeated eighth-seeded Samuel Williamson (Country Club of Virginia) in 19 holes. John Rosentock (Lakeside Park Club), the 2019 and 2020 champion, entered match play as the 13th seed only to be upset by no. 20 seed Zach Wehrman (Hermitage CC)

The afternoon saw fewer upsets with Jones falling in 19 holes to No. 9 seed Jordan Utley. Qualifying medalist Scott Creamer (Lakeside Park Club) lasted throughout the day, after winning in the morning over Andrew Iracane (Country Club of Virginia) and holding off Steve Jenkins (Providence GC) in the afternoon. Defending champion Tom Vlahakis (Federal Club) also won both his matches and will face Utley in a Saturday morning match. Matt Brantingham (The Foundry GC) and Zach Schwab (Federal Club) face off with the winner playing the winner of Vhalakis/Utley.

Creamer will face Trey Razzetti (Federal Club) in the morning. No. 3 seed Garrett Kuhla (Willow Oaks CC) vs. No. 11 Ben Keefer round out the morning matches on that side of the bracket.