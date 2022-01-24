Bobby Ukrop to receive lifetime achievement honor at upcoming RVA Sports Awards

There was a word of advice that Bobby Ukrop’s father, Joe, always reiterated to him — a nugget Ukrop will always remember.
“‘Get in there and make something happen,’” Ukrop said recently.
A younger Ukrop applied the directive as an athlete, including his time on the basketball court for the University of Richmond.
But that advice could also help explain the decades of work Ukrop has submitted since.
Ukrop — while helping to pilot the family business, Ukrop’s Super Markets, with his brother, Jim — spread his energy to myriad sectors of the Richmond sports community. His leadership has been fundamental in the establishment and proliferation of a range of projects and organizations vital to the area, from the construction of The Diamond to the promotion of area aquatics through SwimRVA.
And he’s done it with a permeating passion.
Ukrop’s impact will be recognized at the inaugural RVA Sports Awards on Feb. 5, presented by the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation. It was announced Monday that Ukrop will be the first winner of the event’s Community Champion Award, honoring the years of dedication and support he’s put toward regional athletics.
He has been a model of making things happen.
“My life’s been really made better by the experiences and relationships we had while we were working on these projects,” Ukrop said. “You realize how many people want to do right.”
Ukrop, 75, remains chairman and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, a spinoff of Ukrop’s Super Markets. In addition to his work on The Diamond project and as part of the board of SwimRVA, his efforts in helping to found Sports Backers and The First Tee of Greater Richmond are among his other major contributions.
A panel of judges selected Ukrop for the Community Champion Award, one made up of representatives from CBS 6, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Richmond Kickers, Richmond Raceway, Sports Backers, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the VCU Center for Sport Leadership.
“We’re thrilled to honor Bobby with the inaugural Community Champion Award,” J.C. Poma, vice president of community relations with Richmond Region Tourism, said in a statement. “Bobby continues to make a tremendous impact in our region through his extensive business and community leadership. His support of various nonprofits like SwimRVA and First Tee of Greater Richmond over the years has helped introduce thousands of kids to the power and camaraderie of sports.”
Tickets for the awards show are on sale through Feb. 2 and can be purchased at RVASportsAwards.com.
Sports always have been a part of Ukrop’s life. Sundays after church were filled with big family gatherings to play everything from volleyball to tennis.
Organized sports came for Ukrop at George Wythe High School, where he played basketball and ran track.
Ukrop can remember attending Richmond basketball games as far back as 5 years old; his parents had season tickets.
“And then never realized that I’d get a chance to actually play there,” Ukrop said.
When he was inducted into the Richmond athletics hall of fame in 2005, he was described as a spark for the Spiders’ varsity hoops teams during 1967-69 with his defensive acumen and passing ability.
“He gave 100% [in] the athletic field, and that carried over to his business career,” said Chuck Boone, a former Richmond football and baseball player and former director of athletics.
After graduating from Richmond in 1969 with a finance degree, Ukrop went to work in the Ukrop’s Super Market business for a year before time with the Air National Guard. He then attended UVA’s Darden School of Business, graduating with a master’s degree in 1972.
He returned to Ukrop’s, and as he and his brother grew the business, they kept in mind ways they could impact the community. That tied them to Richmond’s Chamber of Commerce.
Ukrop, in the early 1980s, became involved with the Chamber’s board. They, early on, put Ukrop in charge of a committee to evaluate the group’s newsletter.
“Does that sound exciting?” Ukrop asked, with a laugh.
Eventually, Ukrop told the group that he didn’t think the newsletter was a good use of his time and to let him know if something more interesting came up. About a year later, in 1983, Ukrop received a call.
The word was that the Richmond Braves, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, weren’t happy with their ballpark, Parker Field. Richard Anderson, the general manager of the Richmond Braves, pushed the notion.
Ukrop was invited to a meeting at the Chamber office to discuss the matter. It was asked if anyone who wanted to be involved in a project for a new ballpark to step forward. Everyone stepped back except Ukrop and Dick Hollander, who was legal counsel for Seaboard Coast Line Railroad Company.
In the fast and furious campaign that ensued, Ukrop helped lead the charge to garner financial support from area businesses for stadium construction. His work in raising money made it possible for the project to be pushed through, the private-sector funds combining with the public backing.
“We needed to do something for the region,” Ukrop said. “And that’s how it happened. So, this public-private partnership happened and the rest is history about The Diamond.”
The wheels kept turning from there. In the years after The Diamond’s construction, some of the same contributors to the stadium project came together to form a group called Metropolitan Richmond Sports in 1991, with an aim to further help with the region’s sports infrastructure.
MRS was absorbed into what’s now known now as Sports Backers, and Ukrop was a co-founder.
“We were trying to build a better community through sport,” Ukrop said.
Jon Lugbill, the executive director of Sports Backers, first met Ukrop during his interview process to join the organization in the spring of 1993. Lugbill remembers that Ukrop, even if he wasn’t quite sure at the time how things would piece together, had high hopes for Sports Backers.
Lugbill could tell Ukrop’s desire for community betterment. And with Ukrop part of Sports Backer’s board for 24 of the 30 years of the organization’s existence, he’s helped the group establish roots, backing everything from the Ukrop’s-sponsored Monument Avenue 10K to the establishment of infrastructure for bikers and walkers in the region.
“The impact that we’ve had in the community is directly related to Bobby Ukrop’s involvement,” Lugbill said. “It just wouldn’t have happened without him.”
At the end of the 1990s, Ukrop was part of a burgeoning national initiative to make golf more accessible — First Tee. Businessman Fred Tattersall took the lead in establishing a Richmond First Tee chapter, but Ukrop was among those he brought on board to assist.
Ukrop introduced Tattersall to Tim Finchem, who was then the commissioner of the PGA Tour — Ukrop and Finchem were fraternity brothers at Richmond. And they established Richmond First Tee in February 1998, an organization that now has three area facilities, in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico.
“Bobby, he’s relentless,” said Brent Schneider, the CEO of The First Tee of Greater Richmond since 2008. “When he believes in something — and sports obviously is so important to him — he’s going to work tirelessly to make the connections. It’s not just about giving money. It’s about his time and all of the relationships.”
What Ukrop considers the hottest topic on his mind at the moment is swimming. He acknowledges he didn’t have much of a connection to swimming in the past. But he assumed a spot at the head of the board of a nonprofit called SwimRVA, originally the Greater Richmond Aquatics Partnership, which is pushing swimming access and safety.
SwimRVA’s headquarters, the 54,000-square foot Collegiate School Aquatics Center, was built at Ukrop Park in Chesterfield.
“We believe that every child should have the opportunity to learn to swim, with the program that we have,” Ukrop said. “And with public-private partnerships, that can happen.”
Adam Kennedy, the executive director of SwimRVA, described Ukrop as a big thinker. SwimRVA, Kennedy said, was originally slated to be a $1.3 million operation. But this year it will cross $4 million in its operating budget — almost four times bigger than originally planned.
“And that’s because of Bobby,” Kennedy said. “He’s always wanted to see this organization and its impact grow. He’s always been very serious about the idea that every child should learn to swim.”
In regard to what he’s poured into his various projects, Ukrop considers passion key. But so is an openness to keep learning and to recognize that one doesn’t have all the ideas.
“That you build a network of people who start thinking about things and questioning and say, ‘Why not?’” Ukrop said.
Why not build a new ballpark? Why not amplify opportunities in running, biking, golf and swimming in the Richmond area?
Why not keep pushing?
“There’s still more work to do,” Ukrop said.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr