Britton Wilson perseveres through mental health struggles to make track and field history, details historic SEC meet

Just over a year ago, Britton Wilson was fighting through one of the roughest points of her life.

A four-time All-Metro track athlete of the year during a decorated career at Mills Godwin High in which she posted some of the nation's all-time best performances in prep track, Wilson, now a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, began her collegiate career at the University of Tennessee.

But on May 1, 2021, Wilson's mother, LeYuani Wilson, was in Knoxville with Britton to discuss the idea of transferring. Her daughter had gone from a "bubbly, lighthearted, excited student-athlete" to a "sad person" working through a low point in her mental health.

“A lot of people talk about going through hard times, but you never really know what it’s like until you go through the hardest time in your life," Wilson said during a Wednesday Zoom interview.

"I’m glad if people know my story because it was really difficult, but I never gave up and now I’m doing so much better.”

The mother and daughter, sitting outside at a pizza restaurant with their dog, Sundaye, decided to take a "leap of faith" and transfer. Wilson already had a good relationship with Razorbacks associate head coach Chris Johnson, whose brother, Lawrence Johnson, works with Olympic gold medalist and USA Track & Field star Dalilah Muhammad, a friend and supporter of Wilson's.

"It was kind of like fate," Wilson said of the move to Arkansas.

A year later, Wilson is in a much healthier place off the track and making history on it.

At the 2022 SEC Track & Field Championships May 12-14 at Ole Miss, Wilson became the first athlete in NCAA history to win the 400 meters and 400 hurdles at the same meet.

In the 400 meters, Wilson chased down Texas A&M star Charokee Young to win with a time of 50.05 seconds, breaking her school record and winning her first individual SEC title. That's the third-fastest women's 400-meter time in the world for 2022. The world record is 47.60, set by Germany's Marita Koch in October of 1985.

Wilson had a mere 45 minutes in between races to recharge. She ate a banana and peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and said the gap felt more like 15 minutes.

Before the 400 hurdles, Wilson already held the No. 2 time in the world in the event at 54.37 seconds, just behind Muhammad's world-leading mark of 53.88. Muhammed won the silver medal in the 400 hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and the gold at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. She regularly texts Wilson words of support and congratulations.

Wilson one-upped her idol and friend, taking the year's top time in the world with a 53.75, storming to the finish line to create a major gap between her and the field, once again breaking her school record.

But Wilson still wasn't done. She reset once more after the historic double, returning to the track just 90 minutes later to anchor Arkansas' women's 4x400 meter relay team.

Arkansas was in fourth place when Wilson received the baton about 15 meters behind first-place Kentucky. Though the team finished third, Wilson's split of 48.59 seconds was the fastest all-time in collegiate history and 13th-fastest in world history, according to alltime-athletics.com.

Arkansas coaches ask athletes to leave their phones at the hotel, so Wilson did not communicate with her mother in the stands at all during the meet.

“But when she walked out, I’m like standing up, waving, to make sure she knows I’m there and cheering her on," a beaming LeYuani Wilson said.

Neither mother nor daughter knew the historic context of Wilson's achievements that day while it was happening. Britton learned from reporters afterward, and LeYuani learned from the stadium's PA announcer.

“We were still celebrating, I was still hugging the strangers near me because she’d won an SEC championship. I’d gotten to know these people. We’d become friends and they were yelling for her," LeYuani Wilson said.

“And then one of them tapped me and said, ‘Mom, mom, listen, listen.’ That’s when I turned around and started listening. [The PA announcer] was saying it was historic, and I said ‘What?’ He just repeated that nobody had ever done it before. I burst into tears, just started crying and was just so proud of her."

Recently retired local coach Gene Scott started working with Wilson when she was in eighth grade and proved instrumental in her development during her time at Godwin. He was part of a small watch party for the SEC meet and called Wilson's performance there "truly special."

"I was just ecstatic. I'm a big fan now," Scott said. "I'm happy she's where she is. It was the right program to train her to her strengths. Endurance is her super power."

Scott said he knew immediately watching her compete in eighth grade that Wilson had a chance to be great, and that her endurance -- and character -- are what set her part.

"It's not just the on the track, but the off the track. Her family made sacrifices to make sure she got where she needed to be. She has so much potential, and Coach Johnson at Arkansas is really bringing it out," Scott said.

"She is so modest and humble that you would never know she is as accomplished as she is. She was like that all during high school, would always help everyone else. As accomplished as she is as a student-athlete, she is probably more accomplished as a genuinely good person."

Wilson always has her mind on bigger goals like earning a spot to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But she can overthink things if she gets in her head too much, so "even though [she's] excited about the future, I try to just think of the next meet."

Wilson achieved one of those larger goals when on May 18 she was named to the watch list for The Bowerman, college track and field's version of the Heisman Trophy. It was a goal she'd had since the end of high school, written down on her goals sheet.

Next on the horizon for Wilson is what she hopes will be an extended summer stay in Eugene, Ore., for the NCAA outdoor track and field championships June 8-11; USATF Outdoor Championships June 23-26; and World Athletics Championships July 15-24, the first time the event has been held in the United States. The USATF meet serves as the national qualifying event for the world championships, and Wilson hopes to compete in both.

Today, Wilson is once again that "bubbly, lighthearted student-athlete" that her mother knows so well. LeYuani was Britton's biggest supporter during her toughest days at Tennessee. They talk every day, whether it be over text, a call or FaceTime. If anything is bothering her, she implores Wilson to go to her coach and be transparent.

"I would say to parents that if your child is having any sort of troubles or issues in college, it’s OK to make a change," LeYuani said.

Transferring was scary, both mother and daughter said. But it ended up being one of the best decisions Britton Wilson has ever made.

"In some instances with college athletes, the coach is only concerned with what happens in the sport, on the field, on the court, on the mat, on the track," LeYuan Wilson said, adding that motivational strategies that may uplift one athlete can tear down another, so coaches have to know their athletes personally and cater to their specific needs.

"They are also trying to live life.”

Britton added that she hopes, in the future, the NCAA may institute classes for coaches to learn how to guide their athletes through mental health struggles, particularly in light of recent the recent surge in mental health crisis for college athletes.

At least five college athletes have died by suicide in recent months, including James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett.

"A lot of staff members, coaches and assistants, they are very quick to agree, mental health is important," Wilson said.

"But it’s kind of just something we say nowadays because of the stuff they see in the news. Sometimes they don’t actually take into account what goes into your mental health."