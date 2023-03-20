After selling out the first edition,
Bubba's Block Party will return to Richmond Raceway ahead of this year's spring NASCAR race.
The event, hosted by Bubba Wallace, aims to bring more fans to the sport. Wallace is NASCAR's only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.
“We’ve renewed and refreshed our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion here at NASCAR,” Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, said at least year's event. “And I think this is proof of that.”
This year's event will take place on Friday, March 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway's amphitheater.
Registration is available on the track's
website, but a note there states that a ticket does not guarantee admission, that "event entry is first come, first served."
The all-ages event will be hosted by Desi Banks, and include performances by Backyard Band and The Art of Noise, which includes Kelli Lemon. Lemon is director of digital programming for The Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Virginia Video Network.
Free parking will be available at the event, and a number of food trucks will be on site.
PHOTOS: Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway
Rev Racing driver Lavar Scott and NASCAR truck driver Rajah Caruth (right) watch Bubba Wallace drive on the iRacing Simulator during the block party.
Driver Bubba Wallace looks at the portrait that Gina Net, of A Lil Touch by Gee, painted of him. She brought it to Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Gina Net watches driver Bubba Wallace sign a portrait that she painted of him as Tommy Jefferson holds it in place.
Driver Bubba Wallace talks to the media during Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
People wait in line at the food trucks during Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Kyla Mays talks with (L-R) Myles Turner, owner of Fries in Disguise, and Avery Barnett during Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
NASCAR truck driver Rajah Caruth talks with the media during Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Lori Collier Waran, president of Richmond Raceway, speaks to the media during Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Brandon Thompson, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Richmond Raceway, speaks to the media during Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Gina Net, holding up the portrait she painted of Bubba Wallace, tries to get his attention during “Bubba’s Block Party” at Richmond Raceway. Her friends Kaylan Lemon (left) and Kaay “Taurus” Spann stand beside her.
Rapper Wale performs at Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Rapper Wale, who was on the football team at Virginia State for a time, performs during “Bubba’s Block Party.”
Fans listen to rapper Wale as he performs at Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Rapper Wale performs at Bubba's Block Party at Richmond Raceway Thursday, August 11, 2022.
