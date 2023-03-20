After selling out the first edition, Bubba's Block Party will return to Richmond Raceway ahead of this year's Spring NASCAR race.

The event, hosted by Bubba Wallace, aims to bring more fans to the sport. Wallace is NASCAR's only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.

“We’ve renewed and refreshed our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion here at NASCAR,” Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, said at least year's event. “And I think this is proof of that.”

This year's event will take place on Friday, March 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway's amphitheater.

Registration is available on the track's website, but a note there states that a ticket does not guarantee admission, that "event entry is first come, first served."

The all-ages event will be hosted by Desi Banks, and include performances by Backyard Band and The Art of Noise, which includes Kelli Lemon. Lemon is director of digital programming for The Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Virginia Video Network.

Free parking will be available at the event, and a number of food trucks will be on site.

