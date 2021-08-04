Chesterfield Little League softball team headed to World Series

Chesterfield Little League’s 10-, 11- and 12-year-old All-Star softball team is headed to the Little League World Series Aug. 11-18 in Greenville, N.C.

The District 5, state and Southeast Regional winners are 12-1 this summer, with the only loss coming in regionals to a team from North Carolina that Chesterfield went on to beat in the region final. This is the first time any Chesterfield Little League team has advanced to a World Series.

Erika Fiege, Aislin Bossler and Kaylie Mitchell are the 1-2-3 hitters, and all are batting better than .500. That trio combined to score and drive in the game-winning runs in Chesterfield’s 3-2 win in the region championship.

Kaylee Hodges and Jenna Keefer spearhead the pitching staff, both sport ERAs under 2.0 and “support each other so well,” manager Bill Fiege said.

Savannah Wright, Aaliyah Myers, Isabella Viruet, Jasmine Miller, Trista Davis, Jordan Jefferson, Ayslin Long and Kammie Walter have all contributed as well at a level where every player bats at least once in every game.

Chesterfield’s first World Series game is Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. against a team from Missouri, and they have four more games scheduled before the single elimination portion of the tournament begins. All games are available through the ESPN+ streaming service.