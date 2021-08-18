Chesterfield Little League softball team sees storybook run end in World Series Championship

Chesterfield Little League’s 12U All-Star softball team saw its summer-long, improbable journey end in a 9-1 loss to a team from Oklahoma in Wednesday’s Little League Softball World Series championship game in Greenville, N.C.

Though the championship game didn’t play out as Chesterfield had hoped, coach Bill Fiege could be heard mic’d up on the ESPN broadcast, sharing constant messages of encouragement with his players. Fiege said those messages of positivity were consistent with what he told his team after the game.

“We won our district, we won the state championship, the Southeast Regional, and then we came in second in the country, that’s pretty sensational,” he said. “We didn’t have our best game tonight, we played a juggernaut.”

Chesterfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Savannah Wright stole second, then third and scored on an errant throw. Fiege pumped his fist as he hopped down the baseline alongside Wright, willing her on.

The Chesterfield families and supporters in attendance erupted as it seemed the team representing Virginia and the country’s Southeast Region had carried the momentum from its 7-5, comeback win over Texas in the semifinal into the title game.