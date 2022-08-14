Chesterfield Little League softball team will play for third place on Monday at World Series

The Chesterfield team representing the region at the Little League Softball World Series will play for third place on Monday.

The game, which will start at 4 p.m., will be nationally televised by ESPN. Their opponent will be determined late Sunday evening.

The Chesterfield All-Stars are making their second consecutive appearance at the event, which is held in Greenville, N.C.

Chesterfield is representing the U.S. Southeast region, as the event returns to its traditional global format after a two-year COVID pause.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chesterfield team fell 5-1 to the Southwest team, a day after playing two games to stay alive in the tournament.

Kammie Walter led the team at the plate on Sunday with three hits. Kaylee Milner scored the team's run.