Chesterfield Little League team wins first game at softball World Series, will play on ESPNU Friday night

Chesterfield's Little League All-Star softball team is ready for its turn in the national spotlight. Again.

The team is in the winner's bracket at the Little League Softball World Series this week in Greenville, N.C., and defeated a team from Los Angeles 6-1 on Wednesday night.

The team, made up of 11- and 12-year-old girls, will face a team from Waco, Texas on Friday night, with the winning team advancing to Sunday's semifinal round. Friday night's game will start at 7 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

It's an impressive encore performance for the county. Last year's team also reached the Little League Softball World Series, though last year no international teams participated due to COVID. This year the event has returned to its traditional format.

Four of the team's players were a part of both World Series appearances.

Coach Steve Myers said he coached the players as a travel team and saw that something special was brewing earlier this year.

"I was like, man, we've got a really good shot to do this again," he said. "For the most part, all the girls have been playing together since T-ball."

Still, Wednesday night's victory was particularly impressive as it came against one of the tournament's top teams.

Chesterfield had a strong pitching performance from Kaylee Hodges, who hit 60 mph on the radar gun as she struck out 11 batters.

At the plate, Aaliyah Myers had three hits and Gigi Caranante had two. Kammie Walter scored twice for the Chesterfield team, as did Myers, with the other runs coming from Caranante Amelia McCovick.

The win gives the team a day off, and Steve Myers said everybody has been loving their time at the event.

"They are rock stars down here," he said. "Little League treats them so well.

"They've met pro softball players, we had a day of photo sessions and interviews with ESPN, Adidas and Easton gave them bats, gloves and cleats. They're just loving every minute of it."

The community has shown up to support the team as well.

About 100 friends and family showed up for Wednesday night's game, a number Myers expects to be even higher this weekend as more people are able to travel.