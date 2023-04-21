Joy was in the air as more than 700 students from 18 Chesterfield County elementary schools plus the Chester Early Learning Center came together Wednesday at Matoaca High School for their annual Little Feet Meet.

The event is part of Special Olympics Virginia’s Unified Champion Schools program, which brings together youth with and without disabilities to promote social inclusion in schools.

Three hundred Matoaca students engaged with the Little Feet Meet participants by welcoming them with music from their pep band, leading the activity stations, pairing up with students, and cheering them on throughout the event.

More than 400 Virginia schools are engaged in Unified Champion Schools activities, culminating in more than 40 such events across the state this spring.

Special Olympics Little Feet Meet 02FEET1 02FEET 04feet 03FEET 06feet