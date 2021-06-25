Chesterfield to buy Southside Speedway for $4.5 million

Chesterfield County is buying Southside Speedway.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the transfer of $5 million to the Economic Development Authority to purchase the Southside Speedway property, where short-track races were held for more than six decades before shutting down last year.
The county will pay $4.5 million for Southside Speedway, with the remaining funds being used to reimburse the EDA and to inspect the property, communications and media director Susan Pollard said Friday.
The 47.1-acre property along Genito Road was assessed this year for $1.765 million, according to the county's online property records.
The county expects to close on the sale during the week of July 5. Southside Speedway is owned by Sue Clements, the daughter of the J.M. Wilkinson, who bought the track in 1958.
Garrett Hart, Chesterfield’s economic development director, explained the logistics of the decision to buy the property to supervisors before the board agreed to the purchase.
Members of the public were not able to speak on the county’s decision to buy the land, but those who came to Wednesday’s meeting in support of saving Southside Speedway were thanked by the board for their attendance.
Supervisors stressed that the decision about what to do with the land where Southside Speedway is located has not yet been made. That decision will include community input.
One option is to expand the nearby River City Sportsplex, the county-owned 115-acre athletic complex that includes 12 synthetic turf fields, concession stands and parking. The sports complex is a leading draw for sports tourism in the region.
“The county is pursuing the purchase given its proximity to River City Sportsplex as a way to expand on the sustained quality of life and economic development success that has been created there,” according to a document on Wednesday’s meeting agenda explaining the purchase proposal.
In addition to enhancing the experience for citizens and visitors using the sports complex, other reasons for buying the land include creating jobs and honoring the history of Southside Speedway, according to Hart’s presentation at the meeting.
Southside Speedway closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The track posted a statement in December announcing it would close permanently.
“After much discussion, work, and prayer, we have decided that Southside Speedway’s time has come to an end,” the statement read. “Please know that this was not a quick or an easy decision, and that we grieve along with you.”
“Generations have grown up on Friday night racing. We miss you all so much, and truly hope that you find new traditions and new ways to spend those Friday nights with your families.”
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, who honed his racing skills at Southside when he was younger, was linked as a potential buyer of the track on social media in mid-April. He later clarified that though he’d previously thought about becoming the owner, it didn’t make financial sense.
After the closure was announced, Roy Hendrick, one of the most prolific racers at Southside, called it “one of the best short tracks in the country.” His father, “Mr. Modified” Ray Hendrick, was a legend on the track as well.
“I’ve raced on a bunch of tracks, and I love Southside Speedway. ... It’s just been a great place for our family, and a lot of families around here,” Roy Hendrick told the Richmond Times-Dispatch then.
Known as “the toughest short track in the South,” the ⅓-mile paved oval track held an auction earlier this month to sell items like bleachers, stop lights and the pace truck, among other memorabilia.