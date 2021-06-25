Chesterfield to buy Southside Speedway for $4.5 million

Supervisors stressed that the decision about what to do with the land where Southside Speedway is located has not yet been made. That decision will include community input.

One option is to expand the nearby River City Sportsplex, the county-owned 115-acre athletic complex that includes 12 synthetic turf fields, concession stands and parking. The sports complex is a leading draw for sports tourism in the region.

“The county is pursuing the purchase given its proximity to River City Sportsplex as a way to expand on the sustained quality of life and economic development success that has been created there,” according to a document on Wednesday’s meeting agenda explaining the purchase proposal.

In addition to enhancing the experience for citizens and visitors using the sports complex, other reasons for buying the land include creating jobs and honoring the history of Southside Speedway, according to Hart’s presentation at the meeting.

Southside Speedway closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The track posted a statement in December announcing it would close permanently.