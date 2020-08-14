Colonial Downs cancels remainder of 2020 races due to positive COVID-19 tests

After multiple positive COVID-19 tests at the track, Colonial Downs has canceled the remainder of its 2020 meet.

Colonial Downs announced the decision Friday evening, stating that it was made in an abundance of caution, and because of the recent test results. The decision comes in the aftermath of race cancellations Tuesday and Wednesday, after it emerged that jockey Trevor McCarthy tested positive for the coronavirus. McCarthy was tested Tuesday.

On-site testing at the New Kent track in the days after McCarthy’s positive result was received revealed multiple other cases.

The track is now turning its attention to racing in 2021.

Colonial Downs headed into this year’s meet — the second since racing resumed last year under the new ownership of what’s now Colonial Downs Group, following a five-year hiatus — with 18 race days scheduled. Competitions were set for Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Racing started July 28, and was supposed to continue through Sept. 2.