Colonial Downs cancels remainder of 2020 races due to positive COVID-19 tests

After multiple positive COVID-19 tests at the track, Colonial Downs has canceled the remainder of its 2020 meet.
Colonial Downs announced the decision Friday evening, stating that it was made in an abundance of caution, and because of the recent test results. The decision comes in the aftermath of race cancellations Tuesday and Wednesday, after it emerged that jockey Trevor McCarthy tested positive for the coronavirus. McCarthy was tested Tuesday.
On-site testing at the New Kent track in the days after McCarthy’s positive result was received revealed multiple other cases.
The track is now turning its attention to racing in 2021.
Colonial Downs headed into this year’s meet — the second since racing resumed last year under the new ownership of what’s now Colonial Downs Group, following a five-year hiatus — with 18 race days scheduled. Competitions were set for Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Racing started July 28, and was supposed to continue through Sept. 2.
Jill Byrne, Colonial Downs’ vice president of racing operations, said last month that the track attracted about 600 horses this year, about double the total of last year. Daily purses were originally expected to average about $500,000, but the number dropped to about $340,000 because of COVID-19’s effect on purse revenue sources, including the Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums that Colonial Downs operates.
The track was also operating this year’s races without the presence of fans in its outdoor seating, due to the pandemic.
McCarthy, according to agent Scott Silver, dealt with flu-like symptoms Sunday and Monday. He didn’t ride either day, before he was tested Tuesday. The track went on to cancel the races Tuesday and Wednesday.
Silver said that McCarthy, by Monday afternoon, was feeling much better.
But, as it turned out, McCarthy wasn’t the only one who contracted the virus.
Colonial Downs, in making its decision to cancel, collaborated with the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent Protection Association and Virginia Racing Commission.
“We sincerely appreciate everyone’s cooperation and support,” Colonial Downs Group wrote in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, but the best one for Virginia’s racing community.”
