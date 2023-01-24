Commitment to community defines 2023 Power of Sport Award winner, Angel City FC

Angel City FC, a Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer club that is part of the National Women's Soccer League, has blazed new ground in using sports for good in the community, which led VCU's Center for Sport Leadership to name them as the 2023 recipient of the Power of Sport Award.

The award will be presented on Feb. 4 at this year's RVA Sports Awards.

"It's a huge honor and it's cool to have that connection," said Angel City's Kari Fleischauer, the club's Chief of Staff and VP of Strategy. "It's exciting for us in this sports world knowing it can be good business to do good business, working in the community, focusing on impact and promoting and investing in women."

VCU Center for Sport Leadership Executive Director Carrie LeCrom said ACFC stood out to the committee. All of the work the team does falls within its Three Impact Pillars: Essentials, Equity and Education.

A group of students and faculty visited the team during a trip to Los Angeles last spring.

"The hospitality demonstrated to us their commitment to community, and we're not in their direct community," LeCrom said. "We were able to see that they live out what they are saying they care about."

Part of ACFC's mission is based on creating an impact in the Los Angeles community, and has influenced their unique funding model, in which 10% of sponsorship money goes directly to organizations in the community.

"For us, the original start of Angel City started with a desire to drive towards equity in general," Fleischauer said. "Every single decision we make is aligned with, is it driving us towards equity? How does it benefit the community as well as us? Is there an actual need for this?"

Not only does their funding model show how they are actively trying to impact the L.A. community, but ACFC wants to take it even further by impacting communities all over the globe.

"I think for us it's always been an aspiration to be a global brand, both domestically and internationally," Fleischauer said.

One way that they have been doing this is through education, and giving students the chance to present ideas to the organization. One of the programs that received this opportunity was VCU.

LeCrom said that ACFC was very responsive and willing to educate the CSL students and staff on a trip they took last year. The students got the chance to meet with some of ACFC's top executives and other leaders in the organization.

"They went above and beyond what we needed and what we expected, and to us it was another indication of them caring about education as one of their pillars," LeCrom said.

Fleischauer and other ACFC leaders will be accepting the award on behalf on the organization at the Feb. 4 event, which will be held at the Altria Theater and hosted by Taylor Heinicke.

"It's important to us because we want to encourage other programs like VCU to build on what they are doing, and we also think it's important to celebrate the wins," Fleischauer said.

Angel City FC is also notable for the team's ownership structure, which is majority-female.

VCU's Center for Sport Leadership created the Power of Sport award to highlight individuals and teams who create an impact in their community.

"What we focus in our program is ways that sport can be a powerful teaching tool for social change," LeCrom said. "It fit with what we try to do, live out and teach our students."

Tickets to attend are on sale through February 1 at RVASportsAwards.com. The show will also be broadcast live on CBS 6.

