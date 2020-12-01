Countdown of top 75 moments to be part of Richmond Raceway's 75th anniversary

“I think you have to look at the significance of where this racetrack played a role in the evolution of motorsports overall and NASCAR in particular. … We were a big part of their early years, a big part of their growth and certainly a big part of their future when you see what we’ve done here over the last few years. You connect the significance of the two, and NASCAR’s growth and evolution kind of mirrors what we’ve been able to do here at Richmond Raceway.”

RR will hold its Cup Series spring race on Sunday, April 18. A Camping World Truck Series race will take place on Saturday, April 17.

In the fall, the second race of the Cup Series playoffs is scheduled at night on Saturday, Sept. 11, as part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series. A Whelen Modified Tour race will take place on Friday, Sept. 10.

Bickmeier said a lot to anniversary emphasis will be on the spring race. The fall doubleheader is being held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and Bickmeier said track officials want to “make sure that we honor that day in a significant way.”

“We’re always very focused on military and first responders with our events every year,” he said. “We’re in very early discussions with the NASCAR industry over what the team involvement could be … whether it’s something on the race cars. Then certainly something with our broadcast partners.”