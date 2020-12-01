Countdown of top 75 moments to be part of Richmond Raceway's 75th anniversary

What are the 75 greatest moments at Richmond Raceway?
A panel of local racing historians has been tasked to come up with a list, and track officials plan to count them down one by one in 2021 as part of the 75th anniversary of the racetrack.
“It’s a tremendous milestone, and you think about the history and the legacy of this racetrack,” Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier said. “Now it’s time to celebrate that.”
Bickmeier wants fans to weigh in with their stories, photos and videos of Richmond Raceway as well, “whether it’s their personal memories of things that they do when they’re here, or things that have happened that they’ve watched and enjoyed over the years.”
Most of those will be compiled on the raceway’s social media platforms.
Richmond is one of the oldest tracks in the country still operating. It opened in 1946 as a half-mile dirt track, not long before NASCAR was formed in 1948. Richmond was paved in 1968 and turned into a ¾-mile, D-shaped oval in 1988. The infield was redeveloped in 2018.
Lee Petty won the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the track on April 19, 1953. The raceway, under various names, has hosted a Cup race every year since 1955.
“We need to make sure we go back and look at where we came from, and how this place developed over the years,” Bickmeier said after track officials unveiled a new brand mark on Tuesday commemorating the 75th anniversary.
“I think you have to look at the significance of where this racetrack played a role in the evolution of motorsports overall and NASCAR in particular. … We were a big part of their early years, a big part of their growth and certainly a big part of their future when you see what we’ve done here over the last few years. You connect the significance of the two, and NASCAR’s growth and evolution kind of mirrors what we’ve been able to do here at Richmond Raceway.”
RR will hold its Cup Series spring race on Sunday, April 18. A Camping World Truck Series race will take place on Saturday, April 17.
In the fall, the second race of the Cup Series playoffs is scheduled at night on Saturday, Sept. 11, as part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series. A Whelen Modified Tour race will take place on Friday, Sept. 10.
Bickmeier said a lot to anniversary emphasis will be on the spring race. The fall doubleheader is being held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and Bickmeier said track officials want to “make sure that we honor that day in a significant way.”
“We’re always very focused on military and first responders with our events every year,” he said. “We’re in very early discussions with the NASCAR industry over what the team involvement could be … whether it’s something on the race cars. Then certainly something with our broadcast partners.”
