Cross country's national championships arrive in Richmond for the first time on Saturday

The USA Track & Field National Cross Country Championships are in town Saturday, and the nation will have its eyes set on Richmond as the top runners compete for a coveted spot on the national team.

Amateur, collegiate and pro athletes will come together at Pole Green Park in Hanover on Saturday, with $45,000 in prize money on the line.

"I've had a passion for the sport since I was in high school, and I really wanted to try and bring that event here," said Steve Taylor, co-founder of the Collegiate Running Association.

While Taylor's goal of bringing the USATF cross country championship has come to fruition, many across the nation are looking to make their dreams come true as well.

For the runners, this is a chance to not only compete on a national level, but to finish in the top six and qualify to be on Team USA, and run at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.

One of those runners is Richmond's Miles Clikeman, who ran for Veritas, then continued at the University of Richmond, where he set a new U.S. junior national record in the 20k during his freshman year.

Clikeman is no stranger to the USATF cross country championships.

"(My) freshman and sophomore year in college I competed in this event when it was in Bender, Ore. and Tallahassee, Fla.," he said.

Now, Clikeman will be competing in a venue that he knows all too well.

"Pole Green is a great venue. I've been racing there since middle school," he said. "I am definitely familiar with the course."

He is not the only runner representing Richmond at the meet.

University of Richmond junior Madison Trippett will also be running and is excited to be part of this event, even at a young age.

"It's special that the event is being hosted here and there are so many pro runners," she said. "It's going to be a high-level race."

Trippett said she is excited to compete because it was an opportunity that she could not pass up to compete against the nation's top runners, despite it falling during indoor track season.

The field is loaded with the nation's top distance runners.

Craig Virgin, a three-time Olympic athlete and two-time cross country world champion, said that this event being open to the public is important for the development of the USA team in the future, as it can help recruit and develop athletes for the 2026 world championships that will be held on American soil, in Tallahassee, Fla.

"What I'd like to do is help us build the team over the next four years for Tallahassee," Virgin said. "Maybe we can create the 'miracle on dirt.'"

For this event to happen, Taylor put in a bid five years ago with the help of Richmond Region Tourism.

Richmond Region Tourism's vice president of sales, Jerrine Lee, said that the group is excited to help promote Richmond as a place capable of hosting even more large-scale sporting events.

"Even though it is the first time in history that the state of Virginia will host this event, I think it's going to solidify Richmond region as a world-class destination to host sports tournaments and events," she said.

Richmond will also host the event next year, tentatively on the same weekend in January.

Admission and parking are free, and the fun begins with a community race at 9 a.m., then continuous action all the way through the men's championship at 2:50 p.m.

"We welcome everyone in the community to come out," Taylor said.