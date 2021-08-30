'Derby' Bill Watson picks the Virginia Derby, a $250,000 race on Tuesday at Colonial Downs

The biggest day of the season at Colonial Downs takes place Tuesday, with five stakes races headlined by the 18th running of the Virginia Derby.

The race has a purse of $250,000 and will be contested on the track's turf course.

It will be the 10th race of the day, with post time estimated at 6:14 p.m. in New Kent. Admission is free.

Wednesday marks the season's final day of racing at Colonial Downs.

"Derby" Bill Watson gives his picks for the race. Watson is the track's longtime handicapper and can be heard on "Off to the Races radio" every Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on ESPN 106.1 and TheRacingBiz.com.

Watson's Virginia Derby superfecta is No. 12 Hidden Enemy, No. 2 Indian Lake, No. 7 Experienced, and No. 1 Search For Truth.

Post position, name, owner, jockey, odds

1, Search for Truth, Gallagher's Stud, Rocco Jr., 8-1

Maiden win by 11 here Aug. 10t has BC champion Da Hoss Trainer Michael Dickinson/Rocco Jr moving on up in class

2, Indian Lake, Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc., Silvera, 5-1