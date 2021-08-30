'Derby' Bill Watson picks the Virginia Derby, a $250,000 race on Tuesday at Colonial Downs

The biggest day of the season at Colonial Downs takes place Tuesday, with five stakes races headlined by the 18th running of the Virginia Derby.
The race has a purse of $250,000 and will be contested on the track's turf course.
It will be the 10th race of the day, with post time estimated at 6:14 p.m. in New Kent. Admission is free.
Wednesday marks the season's final day of racing at Colonial Downs.
"Derby" Bill Watson gives his picks for the race. Watson is the track's longtime handicapper and can be heard on "Off to the Races radio" every Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on ESPN 106.1 and TheRacingBiz.com.
Watson's Virginia Derby superfecta is No. 12 Hidden Enemy, No. 2 Indian Lake, No. 7 Experienced, and No. 1 Search For Truth.
Post position, name, owner, jockey, odds
1, Search for Truth, Gallagher's Stud, Rocco Jr., 8-1
Maiden win by 11 here Aug. 10t has BC champion Da Hoss Trainer Michael Dickinson/Rocco Jr moving on up in class
2, Indian Lake, Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc., Silvera, 5-1
More then Ready gelding, 16 of 17 money finishes, bought for $5K, has field's highest earnings ($222,408) and most experience today
3, Eye of the Cat, Carmen Catizone, Karamanos, 15-1
Track's all-time leading jockey in wins & moolah; has the 37-1 upset in the 2007 Virginia Derby in his portfolio
4, Slicked Back, Jerry Marks Stables, De La Cruz, 12-1
Trainer Brad Cox Essentially rolling in off $1.25 million Travers win with quality longshot, a 36K allowance winner
5, It Can Be Done, Red Oak Stable, Ferrer, 10-1
It can be done but has won not since Oct. 4 while leading field with 6 pack of stateside stakes experience
6, Wootton Asset (Fr), Madaket Stables, Ortiz, 5-1
5th leading jockey in country up while trainer Graham Motion goes for third Virginia Derby win in a row
7, Experienced, Augustin Stable, Franco, 7-2
Upperville native trainer Johnathan Thomas adds track manager father John Dale Thomas to list of locals pulling for race favorite
8, Hard Rye Guy, Bourbon Lane Stable, Landeros, 10-1
Moving a Hard Spun to turf with colt that had 11 Kentucky Derby points, very interesting for exotic wagering with sofa searching cash
9, Doubleoseven, McCarty Racing, Rosado, 12-1
Another Hard Spun move from dirt where gelding had 3 wins has me looking for James Bond while watching Kent Stakes race replay 007 times
10, Shady McGee (Ire), Deuce Greathouse, Carrasco, 15-1
Since shipping across pond Shady has as many trouble trips as a degenerate betting 12 horse turf fields where 11 have not raced before
11, Draft Capital, Savesnine Corp., Russell, 15-1
Wow 4 straight wins at Arlington Park's last call gets 2011-12 C-Downs leading riding title winner Sheldon Russell onboard @15-1
12, Hidden Enemy (Ire), L and N Racing LLC, Lynch, 8-1
My top pick with 2018 Va. Derby winning jockey Lynch needs 1¼ to get deep closer to finish like a "Giant" monster