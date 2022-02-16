Dominion Energy Charity Classic announces $2.1 million in charitable giving from last year's event

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, an annual golf event staged at the Country Club of Virginia, generated about $2.1 million in charitable giving last year, according to organizers.

The event, a non-profit, focuses on supporting military organizations like the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House and McGuire Research Institute.

During the entire run of the tournament, it has generated about $7.3 million in charitable giving.

“We were pleased to welcome fans back to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2021,” Dominion CEO Robert M. Blue wrote in a press release. “With the renewed patron support came an added excitement – from the sponsors and our partner and host, The Country Club of Virginia, to the galleries and the players, resulting in the largest charitable impact in the event’s 6-year run.”