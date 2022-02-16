 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominion Energy Charity Classic announces $2.1 million in charitable giving from last year's event

Last day of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Crowds follow Bernhard Langer down the 16th hole during the last day of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Langer won the tournament.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, an annual golf event staged at the Country Club of Virginia, generated about $2.1 million in charitable giving last year, according to organizers.

The event, a non-profit, focuses on supporting military organizations like the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, the Richmond Fisher House and McGuire Research Institute.

During the entire run of the tournament, it has generated about $7.3 million in charitable giving.

“We were pleased to welcome fans back to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2021,” Dominion CEO Robert M. Blue wrote in a press release. “With the renewed patron support came an added excitement – from the sponsors and our partner and host, The Country Club of Virginia, to the galleries and the players, resulting in the largest charitable impact in the event’s 6-year run.”

The event, which features PGA Tour Champions players, will return from Oct. 20-23 of this year.

