Dominion golf tournament announces Lauren Alaina concert, ticket information for October event

Tickets are now on sale for this year's Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tournament, which will take place from Oct. 21-23.
The event will feature a Friday night concert with Lauren Alaina, a former American Idol contestant who is a Grand Ole Opry member.
The show will begin at the end of the first round of play, following a military appreciation ceremony at 5:15 p.m.
This is the seventh year of the tournament, which brings the best senior golfers on the PGA Tour Champions to the Country Club of Virginia's James River course.
Tickets are also available for the Thursday pro-am. Tickets can be purchased at deccgolf.com.