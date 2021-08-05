Dominion Pro-Am renamed after late company chairman Tom Farrell

Beginning this year, the Pro-Am tournament that takes place before the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be renamed the Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am.
The name honors the late Dominion Energy CEO, who helped bring the tournament to Richmond.
This year's event will take place Oct. 20-21, ahead of the weekend of tournament play. At the Pro-Am, corporate sponsors and others play a round of golf alongside the PGA Tour Champions golfers - in 2020, Farrell played with Phil Mickelson.
“The Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am will honor Tom for his commitment to bringing a PGA Tour Champions event to Richmond and the significant charitable impact the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has made in the Richmond community since 2016,” tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote. “Tom made a lasting impression on everyone he met through his passion and kindness, and we're forever grateful for his support of the PGA Tour."