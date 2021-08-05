Dominion Pro-Am renamed after late company chairman Tom Farrell

Beginning this year, the Pro-Am tournament that takes place before the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be renamed the Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am.

The name honors the late Dominion Energy CEO, who helped bring the tournament to Richmond.

This year's event will take place Oct. 20-21, ahead of the weekend of tournament play. At the Pro-Am, corporate sponsors and others play a round of golf alongside the PGA Tour Champions golfers - in 2020, Farrell played with Phil Mickelson.