Dominion Riverrock will stage 'small-scale' events this May instead of traditional festival

Dominion Energy Riverrock will return this year, but in a modified format.

The outdoors festival will take place the weekend of May 14-16, with small-scale events centered around the James River and its surrounding trails.

This year there will also be a scavenger hunt, shared with the hashtag "#RockTheOutdoors," where individuals or teams of up to four members will receive a list of missions while exploring Richmond.

“Dominion Energy Riverrock has become one of the nation’s premier outdoor lifestyle festivals because of the unique attributes we have in Richmond, including the James River as the centerpiece, and the vibrant active living opportunities that are available on a daily basis,” Megan Schultz, chief operating officer for Sports Backers, wrote in a press release. “This year the focus will be on bringing different pieces of Dominion Energy Riverrock to the numerous parks and trails around Richmond to encourage people to keep rocking the outdoors in a responsible and sustainable way.”

Instead of a music stage, "impromptu" performances will pop up around the James River park system all weekend.

There will also be trail running, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, mountain biking, and photo and video contests, as well as a virtual fishing competition.