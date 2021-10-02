Donning its new red uniforms, Hermitage claims decisive 35-8 win over J.R. Tucker

J.R. Tucker made the trip across town with momentum on its side, starting the season 3-0 while Hermitage had dropped its last two.

But the Panthers proved they still had plenty of fight left in them, setting the pace on their way to a 35-8 win over the Tigers — something junior running back KaRon "Bubba" Burton attributes, in part, to the bright red jerseys on their chests.

“We got the new jerseys, now we’re undefeated in them,” Burton said. “Hopefully we can keep that up. No more lost games.”

Hermitage now has a 46-11 historical edge in the series.

Burton collected 78 yards and a score while occasionally stepping into the pocket to receive the snap. Between Burton, running back Jeremiah Coney and quarterback Jaylen Burton, the Panthers had plenty of options to keep the Tigers on their toes.

Coney, who has an offer from UVA, ran for 108 yards. Jaylen Burton had 77 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, then threw for another.

So for first-year Hermitage coach Timothy Jean-Pierre, there are no doubts about the talent on his team. Winning, then, becomes a matter of keeping the Xs and Os straight.