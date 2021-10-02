Donning its new red uniforms, Hermitage claims decisive win over J.R. Tucker

The Panthers (2-2) were able to capitalize on a Tiger error early, with Coney and the two Burtons building off a fumble recovery and a penalty that set Jaylen Burton up for their first touchdown of the game.

Then, in the second quarter, Jaylen Burton and KaRon Burton picked up 30-yard scores on the ground to take a 21-0 lead.

“Everything that we do goes through the team,” Coney said of the trio’s success. “Our O-line, the blockers, receivers, Bubba, Jaylen — everybody. I couldn’t do it without them.”

The Hermitage defense was led by Brailen Jones and Christian Stubbs, with eight and seven tackles, respectively.

Quarterback Kam Clarke got the Tigers on the board before halftime with a deep pass that set up Caleb Smith for a short run home, then ran for a 2-point conversion to send them into halftime down 21-8. He finished with 110 yards through the air.

But the Panthers continued their dominance after the break. Tight end Dahman Arties collected a pick-6 in the third quarter, then Chase Rivers was on the receiving end of Jaylen Burton’s throwing TD to close out the scoring.

Hermitage now has a 46-11 historical edge in the series.