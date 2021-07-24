Virginia Tech turfgrass specialist Mike Goatley hopes the winters reach a certain threshold of extreme cold at Independence Golf Club, where his team conducts field research. Under cold-weather conditions, they can gather the most data about the health of the varieties of grass they’ve been testing.

But on the flip side, Independence’s Director of Agronomy Dan Taylor knows that if it gets too cold, it could “potentially just wipe out everything.” One recent year, they had to replace the greens after a severe winter. It presents a dichotomy that both partners laugh about: the cold can be damaging, but it also provides much-needed data that helps them learn how to prevent damage.

“That’s the No. 1 thing,” Taylor said of collecting cold-weather data.

“We're looking for those challenging weather conditions to see if Mother Nature pushes us to the edge, can we deal with that?” Goatley added.

Since 2015, Independence has been letting Virginia Tech conduct turfgrass research on its nine-hole, Par 3 golf course, president Giff Breed said. The partnership makes the course the largest test agronomy facility in the country, Breed added. Universities frequently conduct field research on small plots of land, but rarely do they have access to a “living, breathing golf course.” That’s advantageous because the latter sees realistic stress, factors that can’t be duplicated at the School of Plant and Environmental Science’s on-campus research plots.

“It gives us a real opportunity to see how our research does relate to the real world,” said David McCall, an assistant professor at VT and a member of the research team.

Currently, the “cutting-edge” research uses drones to quantify and measure the turfgrass’ health. That objective data allows for potential environmental benefits such as limiting the amount of pesticides, fertilizer and water, said Travis Roberson, a graduate research assistant who handles the day-to-day field work and data collection. And now, they’re working to implement a scorecard to collect subjective data — feedback and ratings from Independence golfers who played on the course.

Their research translates to other sports facilities like soccer, lacrosse, football and baseball fields, McCall said. They have 14 acres of research space on “The Bear Short Course,” and everything except the work they’re doing on putting greens is applicable elsewhere, he said. It applies to home lawn care, too.

The technology that Roberson currently uses trickled down from the agriculture industry. Golf has more funding than industries like lawn care and sports fields, Roberson explains, so the research they conduct at Independence will continue trickling down.

Roberson, who’s working on his doctorate thesis, is specifically focusing on limiting water usage and synchronizing that data to automate irrigation systems. That means flying a drone over a golf course — or any other commercial facility — so that it can assess the moisture levels and then set off necessary sprinkler heads.

“You have a drone that'll fly big acreage… and say 'This one pocket is dry, let's cut on this head because it's the closest to this spot, and it waters it with the exact amount that it needs and then it cuts off,” Roberson said.

That’s the future he’s working toward. Currently, he uses a “moisture meter” to take manual readings, and then syncs those results with specific light-reflectance values that the drone collects. That means the drone can figure out what parts of the course need water, which parts have too much, and so on. He flies the drone, but then has to land it and process the data before he can determine which portions of the course need watering.

“By then, the plant's already wilted, dried out,” Roberson said, laughing.

Stronger signal-strength would allow the data to be automatically uploaded and processed in real-time. The VT team has a $40,000 grant incoming that’ll allow them to buy a larger, more advanced drone, Roberson said. But the hope is that years down the line, drones and technology become cheaper so that other golf superintendents can collect the same data to assess their courses’ health — including factors like moisture level, aeration, compaction and whether diseases are present — for a more affordable price.

The drone is useful in monitoring diseases too, Roberson said. They can determine an exact percentage of a plot that has been infected by a disease by uploading drone pictures to digital imaging software. Researchers select a pixel where the disease is clearly present, and the software uses that as a reference to find matching colors.

In particular, the team is also testing different fungicides and pesticides to see how they respond. McCall, who specializes in pathology, said they’re measuring how root systems respond to various treatments.

“We're trying to find ways to get the right product where it needs to be at the right time,” McCall said.

In one part of the course with the letters “D.R.” sprayed in orange paint, Roberson demonstrates how he uses a research roller for “dew removal.” If too much moisture accumulates, a fungus called Dollar Spot could thrive, so they’re measuring how different plots respond to combinations of fungicides and how often the dew is removed. Factors like mowing height and whether it's in the sun or shade also apply.

Another putting green has a disease called Fairy Ring, so Roberson explains that the team reached out to pesticide company representatives to see if they wanted to test their product. They do the same with seed-breeding companies when they spot dead patches of grass. If the trials reveal something, it could benefit the company, VT’s researchers and Independence.

“A lot of times, our job is, ‘Hey you did that, and that killed it.’ We try to figure that out before the practitioners do,” said Goatley, who’s a VT professor and a member of the research team.

When the partnership originally began, however, Jordan Booth was conducting research about how to keep Bermudagrass, a Southern, warm-weather grass, alive during the winter. (Booth was in Roberson’s current role, but has since moved on to a position at the USGA).

There’s no “perfect” grass for any situation in Virginia, which is a transition zone, but they wanted to experiment with various Bermudagrass species and other grasses, Goatley said. When temperatures dropped below 20 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter, they tested different types of covers and blankets, McCall said. Those included black ones, white ones, clear ones and double covers, Breed added.

“[Breed] had a lot of questions, and we just didn't have a lot of answers,” McCall said. “So the natural option for us is… let's find out what works and what doesn't work.”

Compared to Bentgrass, a cold-season grass, Bermudagrass requires less maintenance, especially in the summer, Goatley and Taylor said. The research led Independence to change its 18-hole championship greens to Bermudagrass. Some nearby courses called to ask about the details of managing Bermudagrass and have followed suit, Taylor said.

“Everybody was watching us,” he said.

Every year in mid-May, Independence does an annual “field day” where Virginia superintendents are invited to talk with researchers and learn about the various experiments that are underway. They apply what VT’s team found to their own courses to try and improve, Roberson said.

In the long-term, the team will be able to draw conclusions about which turfgrasses have distinguished themselves, and why, Goatley said. They’ve received grass from around the nation: hole No. 1’s from University of Florida, No. 6’s from University of Georgia, and No. 8’s from University of Arizona, Breed said. It’s proof that their research is all-around beneficial.

“We were trying to figure out how to make it really a gem, to make it beautiful,” Breed said of the Par 3 course. “We feel that we've got a responsibility to make our corner of the world good...

[This is] how we can be involved in things and advance golf.”