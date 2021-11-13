Durham's Mills, Charlottesville's Hentzen claim marathon titles in Richmond; Midlothian's D'Amato breaks 8K record

It was a cool, windy start to the Richmond Marathon on Saturday morning. Family, friends and supporters stood with posters and signs, cheering as the runners took their first steps.
A little while later, the crowd roared again as Ryan Mills of Durham, N.C. crossed the finish line first, with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, 49 seconds. Mills knew he had a real chance at mile 13, but didn’t want to “jinx” himself.
“I've never broken tape before,” Mills said. “It just felt so good with the crowd cheering me on and actually coming through winning such a big race like this.”
Ryan worked closely with his coach in preparation for the race. He ran about 70-80 miles per week, along with threshold training. In the past, Mills focused on marathon pace training, but today he “ran a lot faster” than the planned marathon pace.
He credited his wife Janelle, his coach and training partners for keeping him motivated and helping him train for the day, as well as the neighborhood support along the route.
“One of the things I liked the most was about mile marker 9 or 10, a little kid was running beside me, a little bit older than my son. And that kind of made my day and I was just thinking about that for a couple of miles,” Mills said.
Caroline Hentzen of Charlottesville finished first in the women’s event with a time of 2:45:20. Hentzen expected to run well, but did not expect to do as well as she did.
“Pretty crazy, I did not expect to place first today, that's for sure,” Hetzen said.
Hentzen began training “pretty heavily” in June of this year. Training in the summer “is kind of horrible,” according to Hentzen, because of the humidity and heat during those months. Entering the Fall, however, the weather began to change and she began picking up momentum, which led to her success on Saturday. She ran across the finish line with her husband, a former UVA runner, by her side as they celebrated her first-place finish.
Hentzen got her start with running about 7 years ago, when her roommate in college asked her to run a half marathon in Richmond - she's been training “pretty intensely” since that race.
“Ever since then I’ve just kind of been hooked,” Hentzen said.
Carmax Half Marathon: Michael Babinec finished first with a time of 1:06:54, topping his personal record.
“You can't ask for anything more,” said Babinec. “What a great course and a great gift.”
Babinec admitted that this year was more “satisfying.” The training was different for him, compared to the past, in terms of training alone, the uncertainties of the race taking place this year and overall safety.
“It’s great to be back,” said Babinec.
Annmarie Tuxbury placed first in the women’s group Saturday, with a time of 1:14:06. Tuxbury finished just 48 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, Laura Labushcaigne. Tuxbury ran the full marathon in 2017 and the half marathon in 2019. Tuxbury finished in the top 5 of the marathon in 2017. She was happy to be back at this course after not running last year due to the pandemic. Tuxbury said it “feels like the normal routine again.”
“It’s definitely more satisfying being able to race this year and feeling back to normal,” Tuxbury said.
Allianz Partners 8K: Keira D’Amato of Midlothian broke the women’s record in the event. D’Amato finished in 24:47, breaking a previous time posted by Alice Kamunya in 2013 of 24:53. D’Amato finished nearly 2 minutes ahead of the second place runner, Susanna Sullivan. On the men’s side, Jason Weitzel finished with a time of 23:06, just 8 seconds ahead of Matthew McClintock.