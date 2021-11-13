Durham's Mills, Charlottesville's Hentzen claim marathon titles in Richmond; Midlothian's D'Amato breaks 8K record

It was a cool, windy start to the Richmond Marathon on Saturday morning. Family, friends and supporters stood with posters and signs, cheering as the runners took their first steps.

A little while later, the crowd roared again as Ryan Mills of Durham, N.C. crossed the finish line first, with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, 49 seconds. Mills knew he had a real chance at mile 13, but didn’t want to “jinx” himself.

“I've never broken tape before,” Mills said. “It just felt so good with the crowd cheering me on and actually coming through winning such a big race like this.”

Ryan worked closely with his coach in preparation for the race. He ran about 70-80 miles per week, along with threshold training. In the past, Mills focused on marathon pace training, but today he “ran a lot faster” than the planned marathon pace.

He credited his wife Janelle, his coach and training partners for keeping him motivated and helping him train for the day, as well as the neighborhood support along the route.

“One of the things I liked the most was about mile marker 9 or 10, a little kid was running beside me, a little bit older than my son. And that kind of made my day and I was just thinking about that for a couple of miles,” Mills said.